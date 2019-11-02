DeRidder knew it had a tough task ahead of it if it wanted to claim its first district title since 2013.

The Dragons had chances throughout the game to take control, but Tioga came up with big plays in clutch situations to pick up the 30-21 win Friday night at Cecil Doyle Memorial Stadium.

"I'm proud of them and the way we fought," DeRidder head coach Brad Parmley said. "We didn't get it done, but at the same time, we have big things coming. We have room to improve for the playoffs and possibly have a home game. Things didn't always go the way we wanted, but we kept fighting. We gave ourselves a chance to win, but, for whatever reason, we didn't have the mojo tonight.

"Being able to play for a district championship in Week 9 is huge for our kids and team. It's something we can build off of."

With 6:31 left on the clock, DeRidder pulled within 2 after a 25-yard touchdown pass from KJ Gooden to Kai Lynch, and the Dragon defense forced a three-and-out on the ensuing Tioga possession.

"Our defense played well against a very skilled quarterback, running back and wide receivers," Parmley said. "I thought, overall, we did a good job. At the end of the day, this game came down to four or five plays."

Facing a fourth-and-6 with 1:48 remaining and trailing 23-21, Gooden rolled out to his left but could not find an open receiver downfield to give the ball back to the Indians.

"Fourth-and-6 is a tough down and distance," Parmley said. "We made the right play call, but they made a good play. They were in the right spots, and we thought we could catch them with something but we didn't."

Tioga running back Antonio Logan ripped off a 67-yard touchdown on the very next play to put the game away and give the Indians the district title.

The loss drops DeRidder to 6-3 on the season and 3-1 in district play.

"I feel like we've gotten better every week," Parmley said. "It may have not been top to bottom, but it was one area then another. We're on the right track and doing the right things. Overall, we're getting better and have room to grow, which is a huge positive going into Week 10.

"It's a big step for the guys that got to play in a district championship ball game. They got the experience and feel, and hopefully, it will pay off down the road."

Tioga led 10-0 at halftime, but a 10-yard run by Gooden put the Dragons on the board in the third quarter.

Indian quarterback Blake McGehee answered with a 36-yard touchdown pass to make it 16-7.

Elijah Roshell punched in a 3-yard touchdown for DeRidder with 2:32 left in the third, but once again, McGehee responded with another touchdown pass.

McGehee finished with 225 yards on 14-for-28 passing and came up with multiple completions on third-and-long to keep drives alive. Logan ran for 153 yards on 15 touches, and Jomarion Lilly caught seven passes for 148 yards.

Jalyn Thurman led DeRidder with 197 yards on 35 carries.

"He's huge for us," Parmley said. "He's our guy. That's not going to change. He's a senior that's laid it all on the line the last few weeks and will continue to do it. We're going to load the cart for him come playoff time."

The Dragons take on Cecilia next week on the road to close out the regular season.