"During our initial assessment there does not appear to be any offsite impact other than the noise. Please stay tuned here for the next update."

At about 8:30 a.m. Dow Louisiana reported that a ruptured vessel caused a loud noise that was heard throughout the Plaquemine community.

Dow shared via Facebook that there are no injuries on site, and they are currently conducting "air monitoring."

"We have stopped all flow that was going to the vessel," the Dow Louisiana Facebook post states. "During our initial assessment there does not appear to be any offsite impact other than the noise. Please stay tuned here for the next update."

The explosion was reported to have shook homes across the river in East Baton Rouge, and the noise was reportedly heard as far away as Denham Springs.

The Post South will update you with any further news.