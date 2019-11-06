The St. John Lady Eagles (15-18, 6-2) will represent Plaquemine from District V-3. They are ranked 13th among 32 teams.

Iberville Parish high school girls volleyball teams will compete this afternoon in the first round of Division II and Division V LHSAA playoffs.

The smaller schools are denoted by the higher divisions.

The St. John Lady Eagles (15-18, 6-2) will represent Plaquemine from District V-3. They are ranked 13th among 32 teams. They play at home today at 5 p.m. against the Hamilton Christian Warriors, V-1 (15-16, 4-6) from Lake Charles.

Hamilton Christian is ranked 20th. The two teams did not meet in the regular season.

The East Iberville Lady Tigers (14-14, 2-6) will represent St. Gabriel from V-3. They are ranked 23rd. They will meet the no. 10 St. Martin's Episcopal Saints, V-8 (15-15, 5-0) from Metairie today, away at 5:30 p.m.

Finally, the no. 23 Plaquemine Lady Green Devils, District II-4 (11-14, 5-4) travel to no. 10 Breaux Bridge, II-2 (18-14, 2-2) today for a 5 p.m. game time against the Tigers.

For more information visit http://www.lhsaa.org/sports/brackets-results/volleyball.