Beginning with District 7-4A it appears the Plaquemine High School Green Devils (4-5, 3-1) have a shot at winning the district.

After losing five straight following a successful season opener versus Livonia, the Green Devils are on a three-game win streak. They will face Tara (2-7, 2-2) Friday in Plaqumine for the final regular-season game.

St. Michael (5-4, 3-1), who took the Green Devils evils down to Georgia 31-14 on October 11, fell hard to Istrouma (3-6, 3-1) last week 14-44. But Plaquemine inched out the Indians 14-12 on October 25. The three teams are making district play very interesting, all-in-all.

Now moving over to District 7-1A for the rest of the Iberville Parish teams, it appears Ascension Catholic (8-0, 3-0) in Donaldsonville has the magic again this year. They will finish undefeated unless St. John (2-7, 0-3) can pull a rabbit out of their hat on Thursday night.

The Eagles, by the way fell to the White Castle Bulldogs (6-3, 3-1) 70-0 on November 1 in a game whose score makes you wonder if they were even there. That being said, White Castle is done with the regular season, and they are more than likely going to earn District Runner-Up this year after squeezing past East Iberville 22-20 three weeks ago.

Lastly, East Iberville (6-2, 1-2) will have to finish strong this week against Ascension Christian (3-6, 1-2). The Lions' only district so far win came in Week 7 when they bullied past St. John 31-21 in Gonzales.