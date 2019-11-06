The St. Amant Lady Gators cruised to a first-round playoff victory over Hammond on Monday evening.

The home-standing Lady Gators swept 25th-seeded Hammond in three sets by scores of 25-14, 25-19 and 25-13.

Leading the charge for St. Amant was Gracie Duplechein as she finished with 17 assists, 15 kills, 10 digs, three aces and a block.

Aubrey Dwane had 12 digs, six kills, two blocks and two aces, and Zoe Richard chipped in with seven kills and three digs.

The victory improved St. Amant's overall record to 20-14 for the season.

The eighth-seeded Lady Gators have now advanced to the second round of the playoffs, where they'll host the winner of tonight's matchup between No. 9 Central and No. 24 Barbe.

The Lady Gators have played both teams this season.

Back on Sept. 30, they beat Central in a tough five-set match, and just last week, they defeated Barbe in tournament action.