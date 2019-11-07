Ascension Catholic opened the Division-V playoffs with a convincing 3-0 victory over Calvary Baptist Wednesday afternoon.

The No. 8 seeded Bulldogs won 25-14, 25-5, 25-17 over No. 25 Calvary Baptist, which made the trek from Shreveport for the bi-district round match.

With the win, Ascension Catholic advanced to meet No. 9 Westminster Christian in the regional round.

Ascension Catholic head coach Janelle Leonard complimented the team on playing together and staying focused throughout the match.

"I thought we played well," Leonard said. "They played together as a team and fundamentally sound."

The Bulldogs opened the first game with a quick 6-1 lead, prompting a timeout by the visitors. Strong serving by Ascension Catholic's Miranda Landry ignited the jump start.

Calvary Baptist eventually settled in, and put together a rally. But the Bulldogs surged again and stretched the lead out to 20-9.

Fueled by Madison Tripode's strong serving, Calvary Baptist would regroup with another timeout.

In the second game, the Bulldogs came out fiery once again. They ran up a 10-2 lead before a break in the action.

The Bulldogs kept their foot on the pedal and extended the lead to 19-3, once again spurred by Landry's serving.

Catherine Rome also displayed a strong serving performance as the Bulldogs coasted the rest of the second game. Rome spiked a kill to record the 25-5 win.

In the third game, Rome's success hitting continued early. Calvary Baptist clawed back to take a 7-6 lead, but it proved to be short-lived.

Once again behind Rome's serving, the Bulldogs finished the sweep by a score of 25-17.

"We went through most of the first game without any errors," Leonard said. "They kind of started playing on their heels and made some errors in the second game. In the third game I tried to change the lineup a little bit to give some kids an opportunity to play different positions. Some don't always get a lot of playing time, so I wanted to give them an opportunity."