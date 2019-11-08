Detectives were able to speak to Jones on scene who advised he did not know who shot him.

On October 28, 2019, Leon Jones of 1883 Old Vacherie Rd. Vacherie, LA., age 35, pled guilty to Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

Jones was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Adam Koenig, and presiding over this matter was the Honorable Judge Tess Stromberg. This guilty plea was the result of a plea agreement with prosecutors following a February shooting incident in Vacherie.

On February 4, 2019, deputies with the St. James Parish Sheriff's Office responded to a bar in the Vacherie area in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, deputies located a male subject, identified as Leon Jones, suffering from a gunshot wound to the thigh area.

Detectives were able to speak to Jones on scene who advised he did not know who shot him. Detectives were able to view video surveillance footage from the establishment and observed two individuals shooting at one another.

Detectives were able to positively identify one of the shooters at Leon Jones. Jones, who has a 2005 conviction for Attempted Manslaughter was arrested and booked into the St. James Parish Detention Center after being treated for his injuries.

Upon entering a guilty plea to the above mentioned charge, pursuant to the plea agreement with prosecutors, Jones was sentenced to 7 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Submitted by Public Information Officer Tyler Cavalier for 23rd Judicial District Attorney Ricky L. Babin.