

Veteran's Day is one of those days that we get the privilege of paying honor to all who served. Our USFHP Team is happy to partner with Wagon Master Steakhouse and Double D Steakhouse to honor local Veterans. We want to honor up to 100 Veterans within the Beauregard and Vernon Parishes. This offer is being promoted with local Veteran Organizations as well as word of mouth. The tickets are only good for November 11, 2019 during the operating hours.

Our representatives assigned to Wagon Master Steakhouse and Double D Steakhouse will be set up with tickets and "Open Enrollment information” onsite. They have 20-50 meal tickets ($15 value) each for Veterans with their Military ID. Veterans that come with their tickets in hand, must check in with USFHP reps before placing their orders. Veterans should give their ticket portions to staff/host when placing the order.

Participating Parish

Vernon Parish

Beauregard Parish

1. Where: Address: Telephone: Hours: 2. Wagon Master Steakhouse

2206 S 5th St, Leesville, LA 71446

(337) 239-7482

11:00 AM - 9:30 PM

1. Double D Steak House

1030 N Pine St, Deridder, LA 70634

(337) 463-8005

1:00 PM - 10 PM

As a country, we owe much to our armed services men and women for our freedoms. CHRISTUS Health USFHP is delighted to help celebrate our brave men and