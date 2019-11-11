Neighborhood Landlord Rental Program Phase II (NLRP2)

Available Funding: $9,466,325

Application Deadline: January 24, 2020

The Louisiana Housing Corporation (LHC) would like to invite qualified applicants to apply for disaster recovery funding intended to provide affordable housing to renters in parishes affected by the Great Floods of 2016.

Purpose of Funding: To address the unmet needs of low- to moderate- income renters affected by the Great Floods of 2016, by providing affordable and quality rental housing units. The program offers funding for property owners wanting to rehabilitate existing properties or create new affordable housing units.

Eligible Applicants/Awardees: For-profit landlords, non-profit organizations, community housing development organizations, local development agencies, and public housing authorities in affected parishes are all eligible to apply for this funding. Awardees must own or acquire real estate without program funds. Preference will be given to small, for-profit landlords/property owners.

Eligible parishes: Acadia, Allen, Ascension, Avoyelles, Beauregard, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Calcasieu, Caldwell, Catahoula, Claiborne, De Soto, East Carroll, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Evangeline, Franklin, Grant, Iberia, Iberville, Jackson, Jefferson Davis, Lafayette, LaSalle, Lincoln, Livingston, Madison, Morehouse, Natchitoches, Ouachita, Pointe Coupee, Rapides, Red River, Richland, Sabine, St. Helena, St. James, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Union, Vermilion, Vernon, Washington, Webster, West Baton Rouge, West Carroll, West Feliciana and Winn Parish.

* Underlined Parishes have been declared “Most Impacted”

How to Apply: The full funding announcement (NOFA) will be available on November 6, 2019. Interested parties should review the NOFA for all application requirements at: https://www.lhc.la.gov/public-comments-and-notices.

