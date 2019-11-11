The latter months of the year are filled with holiday celebrations. While they all have their own significance, Veterans Day is treated with a unique reverence.

It is the day where American citizens pay tribute to those who bravely dedicated their lives to protecting the United States of America.

Veteran’s Day is steeped in history, tradition and respect. The history of the day traces back to Armistice Day, which marked the end of World War I.

It is observed on Nov. 11 to mark the day Armistice with Germany was reached in 1918.

It was reached on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918.

Armistice Day was celebrated and recognized for many years.

However, as time went on “The Great War” would not be the only war American soldiers would have to answer the call for.

In the years to come, World War II and the Korean War would see many young men called to serve their country.

By the time the Korean War ended, there were many war veterans all over the country. Many people, including the veterans themselves, felt that there should be a day to commemorate all those who served their country in the military.

The idea of expanding Armistice Day to honor veterans of all wars was initially introduced by Raymond Weeks. Alongside other veterans and supporters, Weeks advocated for what would soon be known as Veterans Day. Weeks led the first celebration in Alabama in 1947 that included veterans of all wars.

Weeks and his delegation lobbied Congress, and in 1954 Veterans Day was born. It was made official by a fellow veteran, President Dwight D. Eisenhower.

Eisenhower signed the proclamation in the oval office surrounded by veterans in what has become an iconic photo. Weeks was known after that as the “Father of Veterans Day”, and he celebrated the holiday every year until his death in 1985.

Today Veterans Day is celebrated all over the country with many different celebrations.

Parades, music festivals and special programs are par for the course every year for the day as civilians honor the brave individuals who rose to the occasion when their country needed them most.

So on this Veterans Day, make sure you take the time to think about the people who have put their lives on the line for this country’s freedom and if you see a veteran: thank them.