"It sort of validates that we are doing the right work and truly making a difference in the lives of our students," said Superintendent Joffrion.

The Iberville Parish School District held a ceremony to announce their data release and progress over the last year.

There were several schools recognized during the event for their overall and individual student development. The school ratings are scaled by letter grades, with the newly introduced "High Proficient" rating. This is equivalent to the letter grade, B.

"Six of seven of our schools across the district increased their school performance score. This is due to diligence, hard work, and dedication from the administrators and teachers on each school campus," said Iberville Parish School Board Superintendent Arthur M. Joffrion, Jr.

And for the first time since the letter grade system was implemented nine years ago, Iberville Parish received a letter grade of B which is equivalent of a 77 on the state scale.

He says this growth is attributed to those helping students every day and the implementation of new curriculum that the parish has been improving on for the last three years.

"We're continuing with all of the things that we've implemented. So, high quality curriculum, job embedded professional development, cluster meetings where our teachers meet together collaboratively on their campuses, as well as community and stakeholder engagement."

During this engagement called "Together Tuesdays" businesses are able to provide mentorship programs, greet students, and hold business and skill discussions to help explain career path options for students.

"We know that we've got to continue to move forward in the direction that we're doing, making the necessary tweaks for areas that we struggled with but building on the strength that we had in the things that we've been doing that are working," said Superintendent Joffrion.

A key point highlighted throughout the afternoon was the credit of this success truly lying with the teachers and staff that contribute to the growth of each student.

"All of the credit goes to the people who are on the school campuses; the teachers who are in the classrooms each and every day who work so diligently to provide the best quality instruction for our students."