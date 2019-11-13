A South Carolina man claims he found three bags of pot in a glass of sweet tea he ordered at McDonald's.

Parrish Brown says it happened when he went through the drive-through at a location on Hilton Head Island.

He asked for "extra lemon," according to TV station KTBC. That, Brown believes, was code for marijuana.

Brown says he didn't know there were three bags of weed in the cup until he was "high as a kite.” He says he wasn't charged anything extra.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

McDonald's told the Island Packet newspaper that it was "fully cooperating with law enforcement on the validity of this claim."