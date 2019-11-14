Ascension Catholic senior Haley Dupre signed Wednesday afternoon with Southeastern Louisiana University to continue her career in cross country and track and field.

Dupre was a member of Ascension Catholic's state championship teams in 2013, 2015 and 2016, running in six state meets throughout her career.

She finished as the state runner-up at last year's meet.

Dupre is a six-year letterman, state champion in 2019 for the mile, and state runner-up for the two mile. She is a three-time state champion in track and field, from 2015 through 2017.

She earned All State honors for cross country for five consecutive years (2014-2018), and first-team All State track and field for 2017 and 2019.

Dupre was the District MVP for girl's track in 2018 and 2019.