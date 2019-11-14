Ascension Parish flexed its muscles through the first two rounds of the volleyball playoffs as four of the six schools in the area reached the state tournament.

Ascension Catholic, Dutchtown, East Ascension and St. Amant are all headed to the Pontchartrain Center in Kenner for the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Volleyball State Tournament this week.

The Lady Bulldogs are the eighth seed in Division V.

In the opening round, they swept No. 25 Calvary Baptist, and in the second round, they beat ninth-seeded Westminster Christian in a thrilling five-set affair by scores of 25-21, 21-25, 25-21, 22-25 and 15-11.

This is the first time Ascension Catholic has reached the state tournament in four years.

They have a huge challenge awaiting them as they face top-seeded Metairie Park Country Day, who has won three straight state championships.

Dutchtown garnered the highest seeding of any volleyball team in Ascension Parish. They entered the Division-I playoffs in the No. 4 spot.

The Lady Griffins cruised to an emphatic three-set victory over Denham Springs in the opening round. In the second round, they beat No. 20 Sam Houston in four sets (25-19, 25-22, 21-25, 25-23) to reach the state tournament for the second straight season.

Last year, Dutchtown reached the state semifinals.

In this season's quarterfinal round, the Lady Griffins will face off against fifth-seeded Fontainebleau. Fontainebleau is 34-9.

The two teams met once this season. They met each other in a tournament back on Oct. 14. Fontainebleau won, 2-1.

East Ascension entered the playoffs as the No. 7 seed in Division I, and they lived up to that billing in the first two rounds.

In the opening round, they swept No. 26 Destrehan, and they pulled off another dominant sweep over 10th-seeded H.L. Bourgeois in the second round. They won by scores of 25-19, 25-8 and 25-8.

This will be the Lady Spartans' first trip to the state tournament in two years.

In the quarterfinal round, they will face off against second-seeded Mandeville. Mandeville is 38-4, and they are currently riding a 20-match winning streak.

St. Amant was the eighth seed heading into the Division-I playoffs.

The Lady Gators cruised past No. 25 Hammond in the opening round, winning in three sets.

The victory then matched them up against ninth-seeded Central in the second round. Once again, the Lady Gators made it look easy, winning by scores of 25-21, 25-14 and 25-14.

The victory sends St. Amant to the state tournament for the 10th straight season.

In the quarterfinal round, they'll face top-seeded Mount Carmel. Mount Carmel is 31-7 overall.

The two teams met in a tournament back on Oct. 19. Mount Carmel swept St. Amant in two very competitive sets.

All four schools will play these quarterfinal games on Thursday.