Months of accusations and attacks will come to a head Saturday when voters in Iberville Parish and across Louisiana head to the polls to determine who will occupy the Governor's Mansion the next four years.

The gubernatorial runoff between Democratic incumbent John Bel Edwards and Republican Eddie Rispone tops a lean ballot which also includes a Secretary of State runoff between Republican incumbent Kyle Ardoin and Democratic challenger Gwen Collins-Greenup.

The sole local item on the ballot pits minister/businesswoman Shalonda Allen and former White Castle Alderman Ernest "Bayboy" Allen for the Iberville Parish Council District 1 post, which covers the White Castle/Bayou Goula area.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. locally and statewide.

Registrar of Voters Melissa Sanchez Bourgoyne has predicted a turnout of around 60 percent for the Nov. 16 election, which falls in the midst of hunting season and could siphon some voters from the polls.

The gubernatorial election will be the culmination of one of the most acrimonious campaigns in recent memory. Attack ads have proliferated the airwaves, including one Rispone ad spot that was pulled Friday.

As for the platforms, Edwards has touted the three years of budget surplus after he inherited a $2 billion deficit from predecessor Bobby Jindal. He also promoted the decrease in the number of uninsured Louisiana residents as a result of the Medicaid expansion he implemented by executive order three days after he took office in January 2016.

Rispone has not outlined a clear-cut platform but has said he would repeal the Medicaid expansion, a more business-friendly approach by state government and call for the end of New Orleans as a sanctuary city. He has been critical of the sales tax plan Edwards implemented his first year in office.

Rispone has also said he plans to call a constitutional convention – the first since 1974 – if voters elect him to office.

The race for Secretary of State will give the winner a four-year term in office. Ardoin won an election last November to fill the remainder of the term of former officeholder Tom Schedler, who resigned amid a sexual harassment scandal that was settled out-of-court.