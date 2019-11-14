“I teach in hopes of being a light of positivity and inspiration to my students.”

Laura Matlock, English Language Arts and Social Studies sixth grade teacher at South Beauregard Upper Elementary, makes sure her students know every day that she believes in them.

“I truly believe that simply having someone believe in them and remind them that they are intelligent and can accomplish their educational goals makes an impact on what students believe they can do,” she said.

Matlock sets high expectations for her students and challenges them to meet and exceed those expectations. In her classroom, students learn to use the power of “yet.”

For example, if a student comments that he is not good at reading, he will be reminded that he is not as good as he would like to be “yet.” If a student says that she cannot spell that word, she is reminded that she cannot spell it “yet.”

“We encourage each other in my classroom,” Matlock explained. “Students become mentors to their peers and in the process become more confident in their own abilities.”

Matlock is the 2019-2020 Beauregard Parish Middle School Teacher of the Year and the South Beauregard Upper Elementary Teacher of the Year.

She has been teaching at SBUE for the past two years. She also taught English at Singer High School prior to teaching at SBUE.

She earned her Associates Degree in Behavioral and Social Science from McNeese State University, her Bachelor of Behavioral and Social Science from Upper Iowa University, and her Master of Science Administration from Central Michigan University. She holds a Louisiana teaching certification in Secondary English.

She has been a Family Advocate at Beauregard Head Start and a Tracker/Mentor, Program Director, and Program Manager at Gulf Coast Social Services in Lake Charles.

One of her favorite things about teaching is when students are able to see how much progress they have made and to see how proud they are of their improvements.

“Every day brings a new opportunity to make a positive impact,” she said. “I teach 100 students a day – that’s a lot of opportunity!”