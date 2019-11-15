If we take the time to assess and look within the community, we will find that there are many in need among us.

Having overcome many obstacles such as poverty as a child, Kathleen Brown Cain was fueled with the desire to help disadvantaged individuals in our community and surrounding areas by giving back and restoring the community that she was reared in.

Kathleen's thoughts were, "If we take the time to assess and look within the community, we will find that there are many in need among us. Somewhere in this journey of life, we have tolerated poverty and homelessness. I know some residents would disagree. However, how can one explain men, women and children living in abandoned houses, parks, under bridges or anywhere they can? How can we account for people going without necessities, such as food and medicine because they don't have enough money to buy these things? When we, the members of the Secret Closet, are on the streets feeding, engaging, and empowering the less fortunate, our hearts are filled with gratitude because it is a privileged to serve. True passion cannot be mimicked, but it is lived!"

History

Kathleen along with her family and some friends, wanted to create an organization that would be a safe haven for ALL people. We accept anyone! Initially, Secret Closet started servicing the homeless population in Baton Rouge off Convention Street under the bridge and the Bishop Ott Women's Shelter where there were mothers and children in May 2015.

On September 24, 2015 we served food to 150 homeless men, women and children under the overpass. We also passed out blankets and hoodies. Each year we also visit the Women's Shelter for Mother's Day and Christmas with gifts for the ladies and children. We also donate to other organizations that assist those in need. As our membership evolved and because most of the members were from the Plaquemine area, we decided that we need to "take care of home first."

Here at home we have had three events: Spring Fest, which occurred in April, 2019 and two Fall Fests, one in October 2018 and the other in October 2019. At every event we gave encouraging words, showed compassion and love, and provided food, drinks, bibles, and clothing.

The Vision

Our vision for Secret Closet is to empower, strengthened, and enlighten EVERY man, woman and child that we come in contact with through various programs, mentoring, and the provision of emotional and financial support. The long-range goal is to have a homeless shelter on the westside of the Mississippi River, perhaps in Plaquemine, LA.

Imagine for a moment you were homeless.

--No shelter

--When it rains you are wet

--When its cold you are freezing

--No money or resources

This is what it is like for so many of our brothers and sisters in our community and surrounding areas.

Today, the members and volunteers would like to invite and encourage you to unite and partner with Secret Closet where we love, serve, and support ALL people.

Key Facts

--501c 3 Organization

--Feed hundreds of homeless and disadvantaged populations

--Provide emotional and spiritual support to men, women and children in shelters

--Empowering individual personal growth as well as community growth

Informational Session: December 7, 2019 at Family First Medical Center, 25073 LA-1 Plaquemine, LA 70764 from 1:00 to 1:45 p.m.

Contributed by Secret Closet