DERIDDER – East Beauregard came out of the gate hot and dominated in its playoff opener.

The Trojans ran for 507 yards in its 68-22 win over North Central Friday night at home.

"We executed well on offense, and that was one of our goals coming into the game," East Beauregard head coach Ronnie Simmons said. "Defensively, we still have some stuff to work on. We have a tough game next week against a good program. We are looking forward to the challenge."

East Beauregard advances to play No. 4 Oak Grove in the second round next week on the road.

Five different Trojans scored in the win over North Central, with multiple back ups getting reps with a big lead.

"It was great to see a lot of our backs run the ball," Simmons said. "We also got to see our backup offensive line in there. We got some drives in and moved the ball. Those are the guys that are going to be playing down the road. It's good to get them some experience now."

Five of the nine touchdowns were off of plays over 25 yards.

"They were stacking the box with 11 guys at the line of scrimmage," Simmons said. "We knew if we could block them at the point of attack that we could break some. They caught us a couple of times early, but we adjusted."

The Trojan defense held up well against the vertical offense of North Central, allowing just 273 total yards – most coming in the second half.

"I thought we did a good job, especially early on," Simmons said. "They have guys that can score from anywhere on the field. We did a good job of keeping things in front of us. We tackled well and lined up correctly."

East Beauregard led 28-0 after the first quarter with rushing touchdowns by Jackson Lewis, Garrett Cooley, Jacob Gimnich and Kane Atkinson.

The Trojans extended their lead to 52-8 with 1:16 remaining in the first half after a 73-yard touchdown run by Cooley.

Cooley finished with 133 yards and three touchdowns on eight carries.

Lewis led East Beauregard with 164 yards and three touchdowns on eight carries, and Gimnich added 79 yards on six carries.