Dylan Sampson put up more than 250 yards of total offense and scored four touchdowns, but it still wasn't enough for 13th-seeded Dutchtown to win their first-round playoffs game against No. 20 Ruston on Friday night.

The Griffins out-gained Ruston by nearly 100 yards, but turnovers were costly. A Dutchtown fumble was returned for a Bearcat touchdown, and the Griffins squandered another scoring opportunity with a red-zone interception.

It all led to a 29-27 road upset for Ruston.

“I was really proud of my guys the way they fought,” Dutchtown head coach Guy Mistretta said. “I thought the second half was spectacular. The big concern going in was our defensive front. They’re really big and powerful up front on offense. We started the second half with two of our best guys up front out. I was really proud of the effort. We held them to three three-and-outs in a row down the stretch.

“Credit them, they took advantage of a couple of mistakes. In the playoffs, when you make a big play like that, it usually ends up making a big difference.”

Ruston drew first blood.

To begin the second quarter, Ketravion Hargrove scored on a nine-yard touchdown run to give them a 7-0 lead.

Late in the half, the Bearcats put together an eight-play, 56-yard drive that culminated in a two-yard touchdown run by Hargrove. Ruston then converted a two-point try to take a 15-0 lead with just 29 seconds remaining in the half.

However, when Dutchtown got the ball back, Brayden Fritsche completed two quick passes to Dajan Watkins. Then Sampson broke free for a 44-yard touchdown run to cut the Ruston lead to 15-7 at the half.

The Bearcats got the ball to begin the third quarter, and they wasted no time scoring. On just their fourth play, Hargrove went 39 yards for a touchdown to extend the lead to 22-7.

But just two plays later, Fritsche hit Sampson for a 55-yard touchdown to get the Griffins within 22-14.

When Dutchtown got the ball back, they went right back on the move and worked their way to the Ruston 15-yard-line, but a pass that went off of Watkins’ hands was picked off by the Bearcats, ending the Griffin scoring threat.

Dutchtown didn’t fail to score before the end of the third quarter. After a short punt, they took over at the Ruston 39. Three plays later, Sampson scored from 15 yards out to cut the deficit to 22-20.

To begin the fourth, the Griffins were right back on the move. They march 56 yards in 10 plays. On a third-and-nine at the Ruston 36, Fritsche completed a pass to Jadyn McKinney for a first down, but he fumbled the ball.

The Bearcats scooped it up and returned it 75 yards for a touchdown to put Ruston ahead, 29-20.

But Dutchtown didn’t quit.

Late in the fourth, they recovered a Bearcat fumble, and Sampson scored on a 46-yard run to cut the deficit to 29-27 with 3:43 remaining in the game.

But their offense would never see the ball again. Ruston picked up two first downs and was able to bleed the clock and escape with the win.

“Ruston played six top-10 teams,” Mistretta said. “They have a big and physical front. They had their way at times in the first half. That’s why I was so proud of the way we played in the second half. We really fought our butts off there.”

Sampson had another amazing performance. On the ground, he carried the ball 26 times for 211 yards and three touchdowns. Through the air, he had two catches for 69 yards and a score.

Fritsche had 156 yards passing and a touchdown. Watkins was his favorite target with five catches for 56 yards.

Dutchtown outgained Ruston, 379-300.

The Griffins’ season ends with an overall record of 8-3. The eight wins were the most for the program since 2015.

“I think we’ve come a long way, and we’re gonna go further,” Mistretta said. “I’ve been doing this for a while now. This is the most fun I’ve had around a group of kids. It’s just a great family atmosphere. All these guys care about each other. It’s just a really fun group to work with.”