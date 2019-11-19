"Everybody loves the festival. It's growing leaps and bounds, and we want to make it bigger and better every year," Mayor Edwin Reeves said.

The City of Plaquemine Board of Selectmen held their regularly scheduled meeting on November 12. Their agenda items included a presentation to Hugh Baxley, recognition for Lillie Bradford, and an update on smoke detector requests.

Following the public comments, the board presented Hugh Baxley of Baxley and Associates with a plaque for his 62 years of service.

Then the board recognized Lillie Bradford the 2019 Miss. Evangeline, Queen of the International Acadian Festival. She was presented with a key to the city.

"It has been a very exciting experience so far," Bradford said. She says she looks forward to participating in many other events in her hometown.

After the presentations, the board moved on to several nuisance hearings including a demolition hearing and condemnation hearing.

The Main Street Board is currently in search of a new director. The applications were reviewed and interviews are set to take place for the week of November 18.

The board then approved a 2019 Class T Alcohol Beverage Permit for All Is Bright, hosted by We Are The Difference. The Christmas themed event is set to take place on Railroad Avenue in Plaquemine on December 1.

The alcohol beverage permits for 2020 were also approved by the board.

The board voted to adopt a resolution allowing Mayor Reeves to submit a loan application in regards to the Drinking Water Revolving Loan Project. They also voted in favor of a resolution allowing Mayor Reeves to apply to the state of Louisiana Office of Community Development for Public Facilities rants for water system improvements.

Notably during the committee reports, Fire Chief Darren Ramirez updated the council on smoke detector requests. The fire department fulfilled all the previous requests for smoke detectors from residents, but due to the influx of requests they no longer have any in stock.

A request has been made for more smoke detectors, however the date for the fulfillment of this order is unknown.