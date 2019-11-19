Ernest Allen outdrew Shalanda Allen 173-171 in the seven-day session prior to the actual election date.

A close race in the primary yielded another tight battle in the runoff – and the same frontrunner at the end of the election.

Now, businesswoman and ordained minister Shalanda Allen will add the title "parish councilwoman" to her credentials. She defeated Ernest "Bayboy" Allen by less than 70 votes Saturday to win the District 1 Iberville Parish Council seat.

She tallied 599 votes (53 percent) against 531 for Ernest Allen in the unofficial results from the race.

The race was even tighter in the early voting.

"The whole campaign process was a great experience for me because I've knocked on every door in this district – some of them four times – just to see what they wanted if I was elected," she said Sunday as she contended with a raspy voice in the aftermath of her victory.

Shalanda Allen will replace Warren "T-Notchie" Taylor, a six-term councilman who chose not to seek re-election.

She ran on a platform to upgrade infrastructure, find ways to reduce traffic and broaden the scope of activities for youth and the elderly.

The role of public servant is nothing new to Shalanda Allen. In the same guise as her opponent, she served on the White Castle Town Council, which was her first endeavor into public service.

Experience on the municipal level will come in handy as a parish council member, she said.

"On the town council, I had to listen to the constituents, and they had a lot of concerns and things they wanted to see changed," Shalanda Allen said. "They voiced their opinion and they put me through the test."

The next 45 days or so until the inauguration will provide time to prepare for the next test.

She plans to research the issues the parish council has addressed leading into the election and embark on a running start.

It's more of a follow-up on what she has done already.

"I didn't just "decide" to run," Allen said. "I did plenty of research, and went back on some of the issues I faced when I worked with the Head Start program, which may have not necessarily been similar, but a lot of issues were on the parish level, and I got a fill of that for a couple of years."

She plans to reach out to her fellow council members in the interim period before she takes office.

"I want to get a good feel of everything before I go into office," Allen said. "I want to serve my district to the best of my ability."