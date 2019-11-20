Dig into Louisiana's past with the Office of Cultural Development's Division of Archaeology during Living in the Past at the Capitol Park Museum in Baton Rouge.

The event, originally part of a series to celebrate Archaeology Month throughout the state in October, had to be postponed but is rescheduled for Saturday, November 23, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Living in the Past is an opportunity for everyone to learn more about the state's prehistoric and historic properties, artifacts, and objects of antiquity that must be protected and preserved.

"Living in the Past is designed to give people firsthand experience with the tools used by archaeologists to unearth treasures of our state's history," said Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser. "This is a chance to learn from the leading experts in the field about Louisiana's rich and diverse archaeological sites and see how people lived as far back as 3,400 years ago in areas like the Poverty Point World Heritage Site in north Louisiana."

Attendees will have the opportunity to experience traditional stone tool and ceramic making techniques, then be able to try their hand at ceramic making. There will also be an atlatl demonstration and competition throughout the day. An atlatl is an ancient tool used to throw a spear. Additionally, children of all ages are invited to participate in a dig box using modern archaeological methods.

Living in the Past is free and open to the public. To learn more about important archaeological sites and time periods around Louisiana, visit the Division of Archaeology's Interactive Exhibits webpage: https://www.crt.state.la.us/cultural-development/archaeology/discover-archaeology/interactive-exhibits/index.

Contributed by La. Office of Cultural Development