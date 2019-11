Ascension Republican Women member, Maria Fernandez, is presented with a framed tribute to her late husband, Jose Fernandez, by Tanya Whitney, Executive Director of the Ascension Veterans Memorial Park Foundation. Jose Fernandez, who served in the Army in the Vietnam War, passed away on July 12, 2019. Visit ARW on Facebook at www.facebook.com/AscensionRW or e-mail at ARWrUS@aol.com.

Contributed by Ascension Republican Women