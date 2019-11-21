District Attorney Richard J. Ward, Jr. reports the following convictions from November 6, 2019 through November 12, 2019 before Judge Alvin Batiste:

1. Garrett L. Morales, 4652 Jaselyn Ann Ave, Addis, LA 70710, DOB: 08/31/1981 W/M: Convicted of Possession with intent to Distribute or Dispense a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 10 years at the Department of Corrections at hard labor. Convicted of Possession a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 2 years at the Department of Corrections at hard labor. Convicted of a 2nd count of Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 2 years at the Department of Corrections at hard labor. Convicted of Theft of More Than $1,000 but less than $5,000 and was sentenced to 1 year at the Department of Corrections at hard labor. All sentences are to run concurrent with one another.

2. Brian M. Bova, 5611 Point Clair Rd, Carville, LA 70721, DOB: 12/14/1986 B/M: Convicted of Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule IV Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 10 years at the Department of Corrections at hard labor of which was suspended and placed on probation for 3 years. Convicted of Possession with Intent to Distribute or Dispense a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 10 years at the Department of Corrections at hard labor of which was suspended and placed on probation for 3 years. Convicted of a 2nd count of Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 2 years at the Department of Corrections at hard labor of which was suspended and placed on probation for 3 years. Convicted of Possession with Intent to Distribute or Dispense a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 10 years at the Department of Corrections at hard labor of which was suspended and placed on probation for 3 years. Convicted of a 2 nd count of Possession with Intent to Distribute or Dispense a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 10 years at the Department of Corrections at hard labor of which was suspended and placed on probation for 3 years. All sentences are to run concurrent with one another.

3. Rodney Georgetown, 59605 Bayou Rd., Plaquemine, LA 70764, DOB: 05/28/1973 B/M: Convicted of Obscenity and was sentenced to 3 years at the Department of Corrections at hard labor.

4. Clyde J. Scott, Jr, 10425 Hwy 77, Maringouin, La 70757, DOB: 04/14/2000 B/M: Convicted of Illegal Possession of Stolen Firearm and was sentenced to 5 years at the Department of Corrections at hard labor. Convicted of Simple Burglary and was sentenced to 5 years at the Department of Correction at hard labor. All sentences are to run concurrent with one another.

5. Johnathan Christopher Rangeley, 5421 Essen Lane, Baton Rouge, LA 70809, DOB: 12/04/1981 W/M: Convicted of Attempted Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and was sentenced to 5 years at the Department of Corrections at hard labor.

6. Christopher Young, 59265 Bayou Rd, Plaquemine, LA 70764, DOB: 04/12/1968 B/M: Convicted of Attempted Possession of Firearm by a Convicted Felon and was sentenced to 5 years at the Department of Corrections at hard labor of which 4 years was suspended and placed on probation for 2 years.

7. Rodrick L. Wilkins, 2011 Vickers Dr., Baton Rouge, La 70815, DOB: 10/18/1993 B/M: Convicted of Aggravated Flight from an Officer where Human Life is Endangered and was sentenced to 5 years at the Department of Corrections at hard labor which was suspended and placed on probation for 3 years. Convicted of Monetary Instrument Abuse and was sentenced to 5 years at the Department of Correction at hard labor which was suspended and placed on probation for 3 years. All sentences are to run concurrent with one another.

8. De'Kiyrian Barber, 5665 McClelland Drive, Baton Rouge, LA 70805, DOB: 05/25/1998 B/M: Convicted of Aggravated 2 nd Degree Battery and was sentenced to 5 years at the Department of Corrections at hard labor which was suspended and placed on probation for 3 years.

9. Vincent M. Lanaux, 23926 Fleniken Lane, Plaquemine, LA 70764, DOB: 02/04/1990 B/M: Convicted of Production of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 5 years at the Department of Corrections at hard labor which was suspended and placed on probation for 3 years.

10. Demetrius Henderson, 5301 Sycamore St., Baton Rouge, LA 70806, DOB: 12/16/1989 B/M: Convicted of Attempted Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and was sentenced to 5 years at the Department of Corrections at hard labor which was suspended and placed on probation for 3 years.

11. Alvin D Grant III, 58444 Nats Alley, Plaquemine, LA 70764, DOB: 12/27/1992 B/M: Convicted of Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 4 years at the Department of Corrections at hard labor which was suspended and placed on probation for 3 years.

12. Priscilla M. Rineheart, 20173 Daniel Ln., Plaquemine, LA 70764, DOB: 10/20/1974 W/F: Convicted of Attempted Monetary Instrument Abuse and was sentenced to 4 years at the Department of Corrections at hard labor which was suspended and placed on probation for 3 years. Convicted of Exploitation of the Infirmed and was sentenced to 4 years at the Department of Corrections at hard labor which was suspended and placed on probation for 3 years. Convicted of Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 2 years at the Department of Corrections at hard labor which was suspended and placed on probation for 3 years. All sentences are to run concurrent with one another.

13. Mathew Gourgues, 58245 Homestead Drive, Plaquemine, LA 70764, DOB: 02/20/1989 W/M: Convicted of Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 2 years at the Department of Corrections at hard labor which was suspended and placed on probation for 2 years. Convicted of a 2 nd count of Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 2 years Department of Corrections at hard labor which was suspended and placed on probation for 2 years. All sentences are to run concurrent with one another.

14. Christopher Molette, 6925 Hwy 74, St. Gabriel, LA 70776, DOB: 06/21/1996 B/M: Convicted of Battery of a Correctional Facility Employee and was sentenced to 1 year at the Department of Corrections at hard labor.

15. Kemond Pierre, 6925 Hwy 74, St. Gabriel, LA 70776, DOB: 08/08/1990 B/M: Convicted of Battery of a Correctional Facility Employee and was sentenced to 1 year at the Department of Corrections at hard labor.

16. Randy Battiste, 62205 Third St., Plaquemine, LA 70764 DOB: 08/20/1960 B/M: Convicted of Possession of Scheduled II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was placed on probation for 2 years.

Contributed by District Attorney Ricky Ward