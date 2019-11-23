Leesville's season came to a close against the top team in Class 4A.

The Wampus Cats could not get much going against the undefeated team in their 41-14 loss to No. 1 Lakeshore Friday night at Wampus Cat Stadium.

"I think our kids competed," Leesville head coach Robert Causey said. "Our kids went out and played together and finished the game our way. We didn't let up, no matter what mistakes we made in the game or errors we made. Our kids fought all the way until the end."

Leesville ends its season 7-5 but picked up a win in the playoffs with the fourth year in a row.

"I look at the season, and we kept the expectations of having a winning season, making the playoffs and winning," Causey said. "We had some let downs, and some goals weren't met. We have to learn how to handle frustration. We didn't handle our first loss very well, and you have to learn how to handle failure in a positive manner. I thought our kids fought through it this season. We had some highs and some lows, and our kids finished strong. Those are lessons they can carry on and use as they continue to grow to be young adults and men.

"Your view of the program is always distorted by how close to the field you sit, but knowing the issues we had to deal with even before the season began, we had an uphill battle. The kids we called on answered the bell. We played to the maximum of our athletic ability at positions, and I was pleased with it. Our kids didn't quit, because they could have."

The Titans led 28-0 in the second quarter, but Darius Sawyer got the Wampus Cats on the board with an 89-yard kickoff return with 6:34 left in the half.

"They didn't make alignment mistakes," Causey said. "They didn't miss their blocks. They didn't miss the right gap. They didn't make execution errors. Not counting the talent discrepancy between the two teams at the various positions. That's just how they play. They reminded me a lot of us last year, as far as their execution. They knew what they were doing and how to execute it. They had a good game plan. The game comes to execution when things are equal. I thought that's what they do really well. "Offensively, they take advantage of what you give them, and they have enough skill kids to do that."

Lakeshore added another score in the third, and Sawyer scored his second touchdown – a 4-yard pass from Jacob Mount– to make it 34-14 late in the third.

"From day one, my goal for the program is that you play to win," Causey said. "It doesn't matter the score. You get to a point to where you stop, but I felt like until we got to that point, we were going to execute our game plan, and I told them we needed to steal positions. When we score, we're going to onside kick. We knew we had to take shots deep to soften them up. I know the downside of that is interceptions, but I believe in those kids. I wouldn't keep coming back to the same stuff if I didn't believe in those kids. If I had a do-over today, I wouldn't change a thing about our approach to that ball game."

The Titans scored another touchdown in the fourth to pull away and move on to the next round.

Senior running back D'Ante Gallashaw ran for 65 yards on 16 carries, and Sawyer caught six passes for 72 yards.

The Wampus Cats graduate 17 seniors, and Causey says their impact will be on the underclassmen.

"It's the expectation that I handed you the baton and you have to carry it," he said. "It's a never-ending relay. Every year, we hand the baton to the next group. What do you do with it? What is the expectations you have for yourself and your teammates? I told the seniors to never hang your head. It's going to sting but the further you get from this day, you're going to realize you were a pretty good team. There are a lot of accomplishments that you have that not many people have done at Leesville High School – 37 wins, three district championships, four straight years in the second round of the playoffs and a trip to the semifinals. Your legacy is the standard you set for the guys behind you."