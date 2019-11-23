The giveaway took place on Tuesday, November 18 at COPAC where over 300 meals were distributed.

Former Plaquemine High School graduate, LSU football star, and NFL standout, Davon Godchaux, teamed up with Sheriff Brett Stassi and Tony Clayton to provide Thanksgiving meals to local families in need.

Davon's non-profit organization, Chauxdown Inc., continues to give a lot back to our community. With a grateful heart, Davon excitedly assisted in organizing this community event. A big thank you is extended to Chris Daigle of Daigle's Supermarket and Butcher Boy for helping prepare the meals. Also, another big thank you to the Plaquemine High Students who help distribute the meals.

Contributed by Iberville Sheriff's Office