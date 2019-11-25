The show features artists who are residents of or enrolled in art classes in Iberville Parish, Pointe Coupee Parish, and West Baton Rouge Parish.

Bing Zheng (Baton Rouge, LA) received the Easterly Prize for Best of Show for his painting, "Port Allen" during the Opening Reception of the 24th Annual West Baton Rouge Art Show at the West Baton Rouge Library.

The show features artists who are residents of or enrolled in art classes in Iberville Parish, Pointe Coupee Parish, and West Baton Rouge Parish. Monica S. Bishara and Laure Williamson, a member of the Associated Women in the Arts, Art Guild of Louisiana, were judges.

Other winners by category were:

Professional

First Place: Kendra "Jolie" Randall (Plaquemine, LA) – "Grand Moments"

Second Place: Lana Bernard Toniolo (Ventress, LA) – "Boys in the Band"

Third Place: Tarcy Hebert (Port Allen, LA) – "Say Cheese Please"

Honorable Mention: Andrea Fleming (Addis, LA) – "Boy in Hat"

Honorable Mention: Randy LaPrairie (Plaquemine, LA) – "Swamp Cypress"

Honorable Mention: Bing Zheng (Baton Rouge, LA) – "Fairy"

Honorable Mention: Jeanita Tortorich (Plaquemine, LA) – "They Made Many Promises"

Non-Professional

First Place: Ann LeBlanc (Erwinville, LA) – "Walk in the Woods"

Second Place: Scott Myers (Port Allen, LA) – "Pipe Man"

Third Place: Tommy Comeaux (Baton Rouge, LA) – "Master Bedroom"

Honorable Mention: Jessica Cummins (Addis, LA) – "Untitled"

Student

First Place: Theresa Howes (Denham Springs, LA) – "Retired (Daddy’s Truck)"

Second Place: Ashlynn Zimmerman (Brusly, LA) – "Mountain"

Third Place: Sharon White (Addis, LA) – "Relaxing"

Honorable Mention: Dottie McGehee (Baton Rouge, LA) – "The Way We Were"

Best New Entrant

Scott Myers (Port Allen, LA) – "Rex"



The exhibit can be viewed during regular library hours through Saturday, December 14. It is free and open to the public.

Contributed by Cadie Russo