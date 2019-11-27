Downtown Plaquemine will come alive for the holidays with a city Christmas tree lighting at 5:30 p.m. at the Depot Market.

Snow, train rides for kids, decorated fire truck, plenty of vendor and food booths and more will fill Railroad Avenue for the All Is Bright Hometown Christmas event on Sunday, December 1 from 4 until 8 p.m.

All the festivities will run along Railroad Avenue in downtown Plaquemine for this event, sponsored by the City of Plaquemine Main Street Program and We Are The Difference organization.

Downtown Plaquemine will come alive for the holidays with a city Christmas tree lighting at 5:30 p.m. at the Depot Market. Among the activities for children are falling snow at Plaquemine City Hall, mini ferris wheel and train rides, animated Christmas movies, a petting zoo, a fire truck complete with hundreds of Christmas lights, and a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Adults will love the more than 40 vendor booths with arts, crafts, jewelry and many other gift items, live music and numerous food vendors with gumbo, jamblaya, sweets, and more. The event is free and open to the public.

For more information call the City of Plaquemine, 687-3116.

Contributed by the City of Plaquemine