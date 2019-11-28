The event will be held at the Mark A. "Tony" Gulotta Bayou Plaquemine Waterfront Park, located at 57845 Foundry Street.

Local choirs and singers will fill the air of downtown Plaquemine with holiday carols during the annual Caroling for the Lock event on Saturday, December 7, from 2 until 4 p.m.

Among the groups providing Christmas spirit with their songs and sing-alongs are Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, First Baptist Church Choir, La. Thunder, Congregation Church of God Choir, singers Renee Gullotto, Alyssa Regiro Marino, Mattie Williams, Trey and Brandon Blanchard, Michelle Groan, Trinity Ford.

The event is free and open to the public. It is sponsored by the Friends of the Plaquemine Lock State Historic Site and the City of Plaquemine Main Street Program.

Contributed by the City of Plaquemine