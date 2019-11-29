The drugs have an estimated street value of $50,000 dollars.

According to Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi, deputies with the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office arrested Garcia Hernandez 4/20/85, an illegal alien, on the following charges:

-possession with intent to distribute Schedule I narcotics (Heroin); and

-possession with intent to distribute Schedule II narcotics (Crystal Meth).

U.S. Customs has a detainer placed on Hernandez. The drugs have an estimated street value of $50,000 dollars.

Contributed by Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office