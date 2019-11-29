"Non-critical personal OMV needs should be held until the system is fully stabilized and expanded to all field offices."

The Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles remained closed here Monday, despite the reopening of eight locations around the state.

The reopening after representatives from the OMV and the Office of Technology worked throughout the weekend to restore connections and customer services around the state.

Other areas will remain closed as technicians iron out issues after a cyberattack shut down offices throughout the state on Nov. 18.

A total of 250 of the 500,000 computer servers throughout the state were affected by the attack, which also affected services with the state Department of Education and Department of Revenue, among other offices.

The offices that reopened were limited to assisting customers only on vehicle registrations.

The following offices reopened Monday: Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Shreveport, Lake Charles, Alexandria, Monroe, Lafayette and Thibodeaux.

OTS technicians continue to troubleshoot issues at each location, according to Lt. Nick Manale of the Louisiana State Police.

The public is asked to exercise patience and conduct only vital time sensitive OMV business during the limited regional openings, he said.

"Non-critical personal OMV needs should be held until the system is fully stabilized and expanded to all field offices."

Additionally, the LSP Fingerprinting and Background Check and Concealed Handgun Permit offices will not be open to the public at this time.

Troopers will continue to exercise discretion when encountering recently expired driver's licenses and vehicle registrations during the limited regional openings, Manale said.

