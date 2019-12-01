The following was obtained by the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office the week ending November 21 and does not reflect guilt or innocence.

November 14

Williams, Tyvis G, 18, 2525 W ORICE ROTH RD 204, GONZALES, Manufacture/Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule I CDS, Contributing to the Endangerment of a Minor, Illegal Carrying of Weapons (Felony)

David, Brandon J, 25, 12033 RODDY RD APT 2, GONZALES, Parole Violation

Bowman, Geral III, 29, 4917 ST CLAUDE ST, New Orleans, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

November 15

Bourgeois, Jon Nicole, 36, 14113 MARTIN MORAN RD, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Copponex, Gregory Lewis, 29, 14310 HARRY SAVOY RD, ST AMANT, Hit and Run Driving, Simple Battery, Disturbing the peace / Drunkenness

Toomer, Cory A, 32, 11538 STRINGER BRIDGE RD, ST AMANT, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Driver must be Licensed, Careless Operation

Ransom, Rayquan, 21, 41124 WITEK RD, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Possession of Firearm by Person Convicted of Certain Felonies

Eddy, Kirsten Renee, 20, 13350 J B TEMPLET RD, GONZALES, Possession of Schedule III CDS (Suboxone), Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of a Schedule IV CDS (Clonazepam), Possession of a Schedule IV CDS (Alprazolam), Possession of Heroin

David, James, 19, 42320 BLACK BAYOU RD, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Possession of Firearm by Person Convicted of Certain Felonies

Scott, Misty, 42, 17737 HWY 42, LIVINGSTON, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine), Possession of Schedule IV CDS

Sands, Curtis, 31, 17253 LA 42, Livingston, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine), Possession of Schedule IV CDS

Morris, Ken Troyd, 53, 1215 SAINT VINCENT ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Hit and Run Driving, Possession of Firearm by Person Convicted of Certain Felonies

November 16

Levinger, Robert W, 31, 37313 HWY 74 192, GEISMAR, Maximum Speed Limit, Operating while Intoxicated; 2nd (Misdemeanor)

Boudy, Michael D, 39, 715 N BULLION AVE, GONZALES, Bond Revocation, Simple Criminal Damage to Property < $1000 (Misdemeanor)

Johnson, David Michael, 19, 38149 SMITH RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Bond Revocation, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor), Possession of Firearm by Person Convicted of Certain Felonies, Simple Burglary (Vehicle), Illegal Possession of Stolen Firearms, Resisting an Officer, Criminal Trespass/Trespassing of Real Property, Aggravated Assault with a Firearm (Felony)

Taylor, William L, 46, 18705 DUCROS RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Theft less than $1,000

Honor, Otis, 33, 8118 HARGIS ST., Convent, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

Jackson, Erick A, 36, 192 FREETOWN LANE, BELLE ROSE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Buratt, Adrian, 19, 12472 FAUCHEUX RD, GONZALES, Criminal Trespass/ All Other Offenses, Simple Burglary (Vehicle)

Wilson, Roosevelt J, Jr, 53, 1032 NOLAN ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Vehicular Negligent Injuring, Reckless Operation, Operating while Intoxicated; 2nd (Misdemeanor)

November 17

Forsyth, Leonard, 39, 5166 WILDWOOD DR, SORRENTO, Domestic Abuse Battery

Hamilton, Dywayne Alfred, 37, 14311 LEOLA CARTER RD, GONZALES, Failure to return leased moveable obtaining by false representation : over $1000 (Felony)

Wright, Donald, 39, 1909 N AIRLINE HWY 120, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

Sawner, Suzanne Alise, 26, 17083 MARTY LOW RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule II CDS

Holmes, Thomas L, Jr, 34, 15317 FLOYD HOLTON RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic, Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended, Illegal Possession of Stolen Things over $25k (Felony)

Woolf, Clayton, 39, 40408 THOMAS AVE, Prairieville, Careless Operation, Operating while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor)

Domingue, Kevin, 49, 960 A BELLE RIVER RD, PIERRE PART, Terrorizing

Parker, Chant M, 34, 14309 L KELLER RD, ST AMANT, Domestic Abuse Battery; Strangulation (Felony)

Woodson, Holden, 28, 210 SLIM SMITH, Carencro, Vehicular Negligent Injuring, Reckless Operation, Operating while Intoxicated; 2nd (Misdemeanor)

Bell, Nicholas S, 37, 13370 HWY 44, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Simple Battery

Miller, Myshekia A, 34, 1522 S SANCTUARY AVE, GONZALES, Violations of registration provisions, Driver must be Licensed, Illegal Possession of Stolen Things less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

November 18

Henry, Gabriel J, 39, 806 SIXTH ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Disturbing the peace / Drunkenness

Jackson, Cynthia B, 55, 10116 N MAGNA CARTA, BATON ROUGE, Criminal Trespass/Trespassing of Real Property, Stalking

Becker, Brigitte Ann, 55, 16127 TIGER HEIGHTS RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Bond Revocation, Theft less than $1,000, Criminal Trespass/ All Other Offenses

Albert, Raymond, Jr, 49, 2543 WALK LEBRAY ST, Lutcher, Parole Violation, Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended, Registration; Commercial Vehicles; Expired Plate, Security Required, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

November 19

Arocho, Ediberto J, Jr , 20, 9269 SOUTHWEST 124TH ST, Miami, FL, Unauthorized Entry of an Inhabited Dwelling, Obscenity

Simpson, Russell Wayne, 36, 37084 WHITE RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Bond Revocation, Simple Criminal Damage to Property < $1000 (Misdemeanor), Theft less than $1,000

Oliver, Malcolm J, Jr, 29, 201 MADEWOOD DR, DONALDSONVILLE, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

Telfair, Derrick, 41, 1002 MAGINNIS ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Simple Criminal Damage to Property < $1000 (Misdemeanor), Unauthorized Entry of an Inhabited Dwelling, Criminal Trespass/Trespassing of Real Property, Resisting an Officer, Illegal Possession of Stolen Things less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

Demby, Jajuan Christine, 24, 900 MAGNOLIA ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Possession of Marijuana less than 14 grams (Misdemeanor), Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

Stevens, Sherry Tullier, 41149 HWY 621, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Hollier, Joseph Lloyd, 55, HOMELESS, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Disturbing the peace / Drunkenness, Criminal Trespass/Trespassing of Real Property

Paola, Salvador Joseph, 29, 13510 N LEAH ST, GONZALES, Theft less than $1,000

Mobley, Samuel, 35, 12488 LAUREL RIDGE RD, ST AMANT, Possession of Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine), Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia

November 20

Harvey, Jamie Kentrell, 26, 14447 OAK MEADOW ST, GONZALES, Simple Battery

Winfrey, Tiffany Evette, 42, 908 MULBERRY ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Improper Supervision of a Minor by Parent or Legal Custodian

Villar, Kenneth J, 61, 1114 E SYBIL AVE, GONZALES, Bond Revocation, Disturbing the peace / Drunkenness

Williams, Trammane D, 44, 4345 BAKER BLVD, BAKER, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Theft less than $1,000

Warner, Garry E, Jr, 38, 15165 SILVER OAK DR, PRAIRIEVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Resisting an Officer, Theft less than $1,000

Lanieu, Joseph, 59, 24680 HEBERT ST 4, Plaquemine, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Gauthia, Christian, 27, 1909 N AIRLINE HWY APT 10, GONZALES, Theft $1k but less than $5k (Felony)

Jones, Jeremy, 23, 1210 BRYANT ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Theft less than $1,000

Fobb, Kendrick Anthony, 32, 204 MOCKINGBIRD LN, ST Rose, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Surety

Allen, Jadarrius, 20, 10556 CLEARVIEW AVE, Baton Rouge, Theft less than $1,000

Riley, Tyler Morgan, 27, 14685 SPRINGFIELD RD, Walker, Theft less than $1,000

Tortorich, Jennifer M, 38, 24548 HWY 22, MAUREPAS, Theft of a Motor Vehicle $1k to $5k (Felony), In For Court, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, BREACH OF BAIL CONDITION, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Theft of a Motor Vehicle $1k to $5k (Felony), Theft less than $1,000

Brown, Tyroyde Edward-Dione, 27, 39152 CAJUN BAYOU DR, Gonzales, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids, Possession of Marijuana more than 14 grams (Misdemeanor), Illegal Carry of Weapons;Crime or CDS (Felony), Illegal Carry of Weapons;Crime or CDS (Felony)

Parker, Rose M, 41, 18116 RIVER LANDING, Prairieville, Possession of Alcoholic Beverages in Motor Vehicles, Following Vehicles, Operating while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor)

November 21

Reed, Dexter Hakeem , 22, 2377 TENNESSE ST, Baton Rouge, Resisting an Officer, Illegal Carry of Weapons;Crime or CDS (Felony), Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor)

Sehati, Taylor, 19, 1815 ERASTE ST, Lafayette, Illegal Carry of Weapons;Crime or CDS (Felony), Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor)