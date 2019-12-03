The holiday market will be open exclusively to buyers on Friday, December 13 and will then open to the public on Saturday, December 14 and Sunday, December 15.

Helen Brett Enterprises announced the launch of the all-new Helen Brett Holiday Market which will make its debut in the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales on Friday, December 13 at 10 a.m.

The Helen Brett Holiday Market (formerly the Baton Rouge Jewelry and Merchandise Show) will feature hundreds of booths of jewelry, home décor, women’s products, merchandise and holiday gifts for everyone on your nice list from more than 200 exhibitors from across the country. Helen Brett's popular markets continuously attract more than 12,000 buyers. The holiday market will be open exclusively to buyers on Friday, December 13 and will then open to the public on Saturday, December 14 and Sunday, December 15.

Tickets for Saturday and Sunday can be purchased at the Market Access Counter at the registration counters in the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center for $17 (cash only). Children ages 12-15 receive free admission.

In appreciation for those who serve our country, Helen Brett Enterprises has announced that all military and first responders will get free admission to the show all day Sunday, Dec. 15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with proper identification.

No one under 12 years of age is permitted entrance to Helen Brett shows, all minors between the ages of 12-15 must be accompanied by an adult. Proof of age is required at show registration with a government issued photo ID. Infants must be carried in a front or back carrying pack. No wheeled carts of any kind or strollers will be allowed on the show floor. Wheelchairs, walkers, and mobility scooters are permitted. Helen Brett Enterprises has the right to deny entrance.

With the addition of the new holiday market, Helen Brett Enterprises officials expect the attendance to increase with all the amazing holiday deals taking place inside.

"Our brand-new Helen Brett Holiday Market is the perfect opportunity to take advantage of amazing shopping deals during the most wonderful time of the year," said Helen Brett Enterprises president Robert Kolinek. "This is our first-ever holiday market and we're excited to bring it to the Baton Rouge- Gonzales area for shoppers from across all of Louisiana and the Gulf Coast."

For more information on the Helen Brett Holiday Market, visit https://helenbrettexhibits.com/1909-holiday-market/. The market hours are Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center. Helen Brett Enterprises has the right to deny entrance.

Contributed by Helen Brett Enterprises