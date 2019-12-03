District Attorney Richard J. Ward, Jr. reports the following convictions from November 20, 2019 through November 21, 2019 before Judge Elizabeth Engolio:

District Attorney Richard J. Ward, Jr. reports the following convictions from November 20, 2019 through November 21, 2019 before Judge Elizabeth Engolio:

1. Jordan Taylor Dupont, 1628 Stonegate Court, Baton Rouge, LA 70816. DOB: 10/16/81 W/M. Convicted of Exploitation of the Infirmed and was sentenced to 10 years at the Department of Corrections at hard labor of which was suspended and placed on probation for 3 years.

2. Courtney Medine, 55475 Myles Road, White Castle, La 70788. DOB: 07/08/80 W/F. Convicted of Possession with Intent to Distribute or Dispense a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance on October 30, 2019 and was sentenced on November 20, 2019 to 10 years at the Department of Corrections at hard labor of which was suspended and placed on probation for 3 years. Convicted of Negligent Homicide on October 30, 2019 and was sentenced on November 20, 2019 to 5 years at the Department of Corrections at hard labor of which was suspended and placed on probation for 3 years.

3. Tyrin Duncan, 150 S. 21 st Street, Denham Springs, La 70726. DOB: 10/04/1992 B/M. Convicted of Theft of $1,000 or more but less than $5,000 and was sentenced to 5 years at the Department of Corrections at hard labor. Convicted of a 2 nd count of Theft of $1,000 or more but less than $5,000 and was sentenced to 5 years at the Department of Corrections at hard labor. All sentences are to run concurrent with one another.

4. Marc Elliot Todd, 59235 Belleview Dr. #3, Plaquemine, LA 70764. DOB: 11/13/1976 W/M. Convicted of Operating a Vehicle While Under the Influence of a Controlled Dangerous Substance 3rd Offence and was sentenced to 5 years at the Department of Corrections at hard labor of which 4 years was suspended and placed on probation for 4 years.

5. Richard T. Wagner, 35115 Hwy 69, White Castle, La 70788. DOB: 07/06/1979 W/M. Convicted of Aggravated Assault with a Firearm and was sentenced to 5 years at the Department of Corrections at hard labor of which was suspended and placed on probation for 3 years.

6. Justin P. Voisin, 35107 Hwy 75, Plaquemine, La 70764. DOB: 11/20/82 W/M. Convicted of Possession of Heroin or Fentanyl and was sentenced to 4 years at the Department of Corrections at hard labor of which was suspended and placed on probation for 3 years.

7. Derek A. Dufrene, 6925 Hwy 72, St. Gabriel, La 70776. DOB: 10/20/82 W/M. Convicted of Theft of More Than $1,000 But Less Than $5,000 and was sentenced to 2.5 years at the Department of Corrections at hard labor.

8. Dayshawn Gibson, 2437 Cambridge Dr., La Place, La 70068. DOB: 08/26/98 B/M. Convicted of Illegal Possession of Stolen Firearm and was sentenced to 2 years at the Department of Corrections at hard labor of which was suspended and placed on probation for 2 years.

9. Kenneth D. Furse, 58435 Bayou Rd, Plaquemine, La 70764. DOB: 03/16/61 W/M. Convicted of Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 2 years at the Department of Corrections at hard labor of which was suspended and placed on probation for 2 years.

10. Leonard Paten, 58380 Plaquemine St, Plaquemine, La 70764. DOB: 08/01/66 B/M. Convicted of Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 1 year at the Department of Corrections at hard labor of which was suspended and placed on probation for 1 year.

11. Brad Garvin, 25080 Crescent St, Plaquemine, La 70764. DOB: 06/19/74 W/M. Convicted of Possession of Schedule III and was placed on probation for 3 years.

12. Jesse Green, 122 Deforest Dr., Madisonville, La 70447. DOB: 06/28/93 W/M. Convicted of Possession of a Schedule II and was placed on probation for 1 year.

District Attorney Richard J. Ward, Jr. reports the following convictions from December 2, 2019 before Judge Elizabeth Engolio:

1. Robert Marcum, 1959 Fairview Drive, Port Allen, LA 70767. DOB: 11-22-1965 W/M. Convicted 4 counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile and was sentenced to 7 years at the Department of Corrections at hard labor which was suspended and placed on probation for a period of 3 years. Defendant must register as a sex offender.