The following was obtained by the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office the week ending November 27 and does not reflect guilt or innocence.
November 21
Reed, Dexter Hakeem , 22, 2377 TENNESSE ST, Baton Rouge, Bond Revocation, Possession of Firearm by Person Convicted of Certain Felonies, Resisting an Officer, Illegal Carry of Weapons;Crime or CDS (Felony), Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor)
Sehati, Taylor, 19, 1815 ERASTE ST, Lafayette, Illegal Carry of Weapons;Crime or CDS (Felony), Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor)
Ealem, Marishell Odell, 34, 123 FIRST ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Possession of Schedule II CDS (Oxycodone), Aggravated Obstruction of a Highway of Commerce
Nicholas, Anthony Davis, 53, 35114 HWY 1 N, DONALDSONVILLE, Theft less than $1,000
Miles, Jermaine A, 39, 37313 HWY 74 96, GEISMAR, Molestation of a Juvenile
Nelson, Bernadette M , 43, 7210 FREETOWN ST, St James, Possession of Schedule II CDS, Contraband Defined; Certain Activities Regarding Contraband in Penal Institutions Prohibited; In For Court
Nelson, Burnadette, 43, Possession of Synthetic Cannabinoid (Misdemeanor)
Theriot, Shane, 44, 7502 EVA ST, SORRENTO, Theft less than $1,000
Cole, Paula Ann, 48, 711 HOUMAS ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant
Alsay, Glyndale Lee, 33, 700 HOUMAS ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant
Rodriguez, Savannah, 29, 9205 S DARLA AVE, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Theft less than $1,000
Williams, Dareion, 21, 13460 LEBLANC RD, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant
Bocz, David Mitchell, 32, 45241 PAUL RD, ST AMANT, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Identity Theft (Felony)
Polar, Michael Wayne, 40, 15810 TIGER BLUFF RD, MAUREPAS, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant
Landry, Jonathan D, 20, 11221 THURSTON MCCRORY RD, GONZALES, Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle
Warner, Lee Michael, 31, 17259 PARKER HEIGHTS RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Theft less than $1,000
Fazzio, Christopher Michael, 32, 17402 HIGHLANDS OAKS LN, PRAIRIEVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Violations of Protective Orders
Gros, Rickey, Jr, 32, 205 HENRY STREET, Patterson, Aggravated Assault with a Firearm (Felony), Domestic Abuse Battery
Nicholas, Monchel Ann, 32, 4138 S COMMERCE AVE 2, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, When Lighted Lamps are Required, Entry on or Remaining in Places or on Land after being Forbidden, Possession of a Schedule IV CDS (Lorazepam), Possession of Schedule III CDS (Suboxone)
November 22
Bein, Dylan Lamar, 28, 17638 JOE SEVARIO, PRAIRIEVILLE, Careless Operation, Possession of Alcoholic Beverages in Motor Vehicles, Use of Certain Wireless Telecommunications Devices for Text Messaging Prohibited, Operating while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor)
Karasinski, Jessica, 30, 46142 S HWY 936, ST AMANT, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant
Moran, Kayne, 20, 41370 CANNON RD, GONZALES, Illegal Possession of Stolen Things less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor), No Motor Vehicle Insurance, Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor), Possession of Alcoholic Beverages in Motor Vehicles, Driver must be Licensed, Obstruction Public Passage
Vicknair, Paul J, 41, 1105 LINDBERGH, MAGNOLIA, MS, Criminal Trespass/ All Other Offenses, Theft $1k but less than $5k (Felony), Simple Burglary (All Others)
Merchant, Antoine, 31, 470 W 165TH ST 55, NEW YORK, NY, Bank Fraud, Monetary Instrument Abuse, Forgery, Theft less than $1,000
Rodrigue, Da'Naje Lasha, 23, 412 ORANGE ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant
Batiste, Dajonna Marie, 26, 35316 DUPONT LN, DONALDSONVILLE, Second Degree Battery
Freeman, Lonnie D, 45, 14278 ESSEN TERRACE DR, GONZALES, Bond Revocation, Possession of Alcoholic Beverages in Motor Vehicles, Operating while Intoxicated; 2nd (Misdemeanor)
November 23
Reyes, Roman, 20, 14222 LASATER RD 137, Dallas, TX, Underage Operating while Intoxicated
Babin, Sherri Ann, 55, 15148 HWY 73, PRAIRIEVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Theft less than $1,000
Paola, Salvador Joseph, 29, 13510 N LEAH ST, GONZALES, Bond Revocation, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor), Possession of Schedule III CDS (Steroids), Illegal Carry of Weapons;Crime or CDS (Felony), Sale, Distribution, or Possession of Legend Drug without Prescription, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule III CDS (Steroids), Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Heroin
Beall, Olivia Jordan, 24, 40274 PARKER RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Illegal Carry of Weapons;Crime or CDS (Felony), Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor), Possession of Schedule III CDS (Steroids), Sale, Distribution, or Possession of Legend Drug without Prescription, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule III CDS, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Heroin, False Certificates, Security Required, Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended, Violations of registration provisions, Criminal Trespass/Trespassing of Real Property
McNair, Roy M, 31, 41125 MERRIMAC DR, SORRENTO, Possession of Schedule II CDS
Varnado, Roderick, 29, 12404 MILL HOUSE DR, GEISMAR, FUGITIVE-OTHER STATE JURISDICTION
Ortega, Jorge Miguel, 39, 12413 O'NEAL RD, GONZALES, Simple Assault
Oliver, Katherine, 53, 17121 SUMTER DR, PRAIRIEVILLE, Issuing Worthless Check under $1k (Misdemeanor), Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant
Mitchell, Michael, 43, 204 BAYOU OAKS DR, DONALDSONVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant
Medine, Charles, 39, 39259 VINDEZ RD, GONZALES, Domestic Abuse Battery
November 24
Gibbs, Christopher L, 37, 1210 BRYANT ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Criminal Trespass/Trespassing of Real Property
Williams, Talisha, 25, 213 N BROWN AVE 1, GONZALES, Simple Assault, Telephone Communications/ Improper Language/ Harassment
Bourgeois, Marshall W, 49, 121 TIMOTHY ST, Pierre Part, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Violations of registration provisions, No Motor Vehicle Insurance, Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended, Operating while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor)
Mclaughlin, Kevin, 34, 2163 S VETERANS BLVD, GONZALES, Licensee Must Give Notice of Change of Address, Signals by hand and arm or signal lamps, Operating while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor)
Thomas, Latalya K, 33, 214 S. ROSCOE AVE, Gonzales, Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic, Operating while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor)
Jones, Ashton, 21, 902 VATICAN ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Operating a Vehicle while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor)
Lindsey, Heather Lynn, 22, 20175 HAPPYWOODS RD, Springfield, Resisting an Officer, Domestic Abuse Battery
Dunn, Trevel Cortez, 27, 301 W SIXTH ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Domestic Abuse Battery
Bankston, Taylor, 28, 12548 FRANKFURT AVE., Baton Rouge, Operating while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor), Reckless Operation
Fernandez, TyJhon, 19, 1126 S DARLA AVE, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant
Sorapuru, Jamiah, 27, 19835 S MANHATTAN LN, GRAMERCY, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant
Villenurve, Danny Anthony, 45, 12356 GEORGE LAMBERT RD, ST AMANT, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor), Resisting an Officer
Landry, David Charles, 34, 2664 VANDERBILT DR, BATON ROUGE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction
Redditt, Isaac Hezakiah, 19, 38259 HWY 621 5, GONZALES, Contributing to the Delinquency of Juveniles; Crime or CDS Law (Felony), Illegal Carrying of Weapons (Misdemeanor), Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Resisting an Officer, Illegal Carry of Weapons;Crime or CDS (Felony), Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids
Carter, Brayden James, 18, 43278 NORWOOD RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Simple Battery, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant
Carter, Rhaynon, 20, 42372 CEDARSTONE AVE, PRAIRIEVILLE, Accessories after the Fact
Guillory, Austin Bailey, 22, 44051 GOLD PLACE RD, ST AMANT, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Theft of a Firearm
Novembner 25
Harris, Jonriccas Jacquez, 27, 1104 PEYTAVIN ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Violations of Protective Orders
Solomon, Chelsey M, 24, 1107 MILLS ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle
Ignacio, Roy, 57, 13208 ELLENDALE DR, GONZALES, Driving on Right Side of Road; Exceptions, Operating while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor)
Louviere, Camillus Emilion, Jr, 18, 1223 S SKY AVE, GONZALES, Tail lamps, Contributing to the Delinquency of Juveniles; Crime or CDS Law (Felony), Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids
Guillot, Larry A, 38, 18735 LITTLE PRAIRIE RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction
Avara, Jan Leroy, 33, 15245 PALOMINO LN, PRAIRIEVILLE, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Criminal Trespass/Trespassing of Real Property, Vagrancy/In or near any structure or private grounds
Bailey, Jordan Jude, 35, 32204 OUBRE RD, Paulina, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Theft less than $1,000
Bassett, Dominique Shunquill, 29, 12155 RODDY RD, GONZALES, Domestic Abuse Battery, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant
Snowden, Jana, 32, 1727 N 15TH STREET, Baton Rouge, Theft less than $1,000, Theft less than $1,000
Pousson, Lyndon Paul, 32, 204 ANNEX DR, Reserve, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant
Pettit, Tabatha M, 36, 36800 N. CORBIN STREET, Walker, Theft less than $1,000, Simple Burglary of an Inhabited Dwelling
Carlin, Keith Obrian, 34, 14255 BISHOP WOODS RD, GONZALES, Surety, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant
Leblanc, Brennan Thomas, 21, 13501 HILBERT YOUNG, Gonzales, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor)
Turner, Dawn Elizabeth, 45, 30171 EDEN CHRUCH RD, DENHAM SPRINGS, Surety, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant
November 26
Acosta, Juan A, 39, 42245 MOODY DIXON RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant
Landry, Kasi L, 34, 14212 BERT ALLEN RD, GONZALES, Battery of a dating partner
Jackson, Lacretia R, 45, 5199 FAULKNER DR, DARROW, Theft less than $1,000
Jackson, Dennis Paul, 50, 1021 N JANICE ST, GONZALES, Theft less than $1,000
Carter, Trenton Artrez, 27, 32450 MAGGIO ST, White Castle, Unauthorized Entry of an Inhabited Dwelling, Simple Robbery
Miller, Candace S, 32, 17103 GUNBOAT CIRCLE, Maurepas, Criminal Trespass/ All Other Offenses, Theft $1k but less than $5k (Felony), Simple Burglary (All Others)
Carlson, David Oscar, 31, 39080 LITTLE CREEK DR, GONZALES, Parole Violation, Hold for Other Agency, Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle
Lessard, Zachary, 23, 13232 GEORGE ROUYEA RD, GONZALES, Bond Revocation, Criminal Trespass/Trespassing of Real Property, Theft $5000 but less than $25k (Felony)
Ordoyne, Nicholas, 32, 27403 HWY 16, Denham Springs, Criminal Trespass/ All Other Offenses, Theft less than $1,000, Simple Burglary (Vehicle), Theft of a Motor Vehicle $5k to $25k (Felony)
Runnels, Iyranikka I, 29, 916 S ABE AVE, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant
Wright, Mark Anthony, 40, 1703 TALBOT AVE, Thibodaux, Theft $1k but less than $5k (Felony)
Livingston, Kelli, 56, 14775 HARRY SAVOY RD, ST AMANT, Domestic abuse aggravated assault, Domestic Abuse Battery
November 27
Willis, James Darrian, Jr, 19, 40206 COONTRAP RD, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant
Bell, Matthew, 22, 10306 ERNEST BELL RD, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant