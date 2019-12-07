Please help us in our urgency to save and preserve the Bayou Country Children's Museum, PLAY YOUR PART by making a donation to this wonderful gem today.

This is the time of the year when we reflect and think of all that makes us thankful. Here at the BCCM, we are most thankful for you, our community! We are thankful for your support. We are thankful for your trust in us to play, learn, and grow with your children. We are thankful for our community's youth and their ability to make us laugh, smile, and have fun while creating great memories. We are thankful for these cherished moments!

With that said, we would like you to end your calendar year and decade by helping us save the Bayou Country Children's Museum. For the sake of our community's children, this vital resource must remain open. Passionate and dedicated people helped this wonderful place go from an idea to a realization. Currently, we have a passionate and dedicated staff to preserve the museum as a priceless commodity of our community, but we still need your help!

One of our top fundraisers, the Night at the Boo-seum, was very unsuccessful this year due to severe weather which resulted in two date changes. This pushed the event beyond Halloween and unfortunately the attendance did not meet the requirement to make this event the usual yearly success. In the past, this integral fundraising event brought in cash sufficient enough for our mortgage and insurance payments. With this not being the case this year, the Bayou Country Children's Museum does not have the funding in place to take us to the next large event, Play It Forward, in April 2020.

Although our 2019 year has seen some successes and growth in many areas, we have regrettably been stagnant during this year with regard to major museum sponsorships and donations. Recognizing that this area is of the utmost importance in keeping the museum open and thriving, we have decided to make some necessary changes in our current management and personnel. In addition, we have developed a strategic plan with great confidence that we will ensure that the Bayou Country Children's Museum will remain a vital community resource for the children.

Our team is motivated! We have come together as one, Board and Staff, to make this a success. The only piece missing is YOU!

Please help us in our urgency to save and preserve the Bayou Country Children's Museum, PLAY YOUR PART by making a donation to this wonderful gem today.

"The mission of the BCCM is to act as a gateway of knowledge that educates area children and their families while promoting the unique cultures of South Louisiana through entertaining, educational, and interactive experiences that enrich the lives of all who visit."

If you would like more information, please contact one the following: BCCM Planning Director Arianna Mace 985-387-1021. The Bayou Country Children's Museum is located at 211 Rue Betancourt, Thibodaux, LA 70301.

Contributed by Bayou Country Children's Museum