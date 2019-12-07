Did Gardner-Johnson technically interfere with Wright? Yes. But was reversing the call and flagging him for interference consistent with what we've seen in the league all year? Absolutely not.

Tell me if you’ve heard this one before: The NFL has an officiating problem.

It just seems that no matter what changes are made and what new practices are implemented during the offseason, we always end up seeing the same results. Bad calls are made, other calls are missed, and as a result, the outcomes of games are changed.

That simply should not happen, and it’s unacceptable that it continues to happen every Sunday.

The NFL is the biggest sports league in this country. It’s a billion-dollar industry that has the money to scratch a few checks with a bunch of zeros at the end to make sure they have the best possible methods to produce the right calls on the field.

Yet, they refuse to even pay full-time officials.

After one of their crew’s incompetency and apparent blindness prevented the Saints from making the Super Bowl in January, the backlash the NFL received was so deafening that they knew they had to do something.

So, they introduced a new rule that would allow coaches to challenge pass interference penalties, or even challenge non-calls that they believe could be interference.

It sounded brilliant on its surface. Theoretically, this meant that no team would ever get cheated like the Saints did in the 2019 NFC Championship Game.

But as we’ve found out so far this season, the NFL was really never serious about this new rule. It was all just about PR. It was all just about saying, “Hey, look, you wanted us to do something, and we did.”

The idea of the new pass interference challenge was great, but the implementation of the new rule has been far from it. It’s been a joke.

It has been inconsistent, and it has been downright detrimental to the whole original thinking behind its creation.

Throughout the season, there were 63 separate occasions when a coach either challenged an interference call or challenged a non-call. Only eight times has one of the coaches actually won that challenge.

That’s because the NFL has basically decided that unless a receiver was straight up mugged like Tommylee Lewis in the NFC Championship Game, it will stay as called on the field.

They have decided to protect their officials, in spite of doing the right thing. They have decided that unless something is obviously egregious, they will continue to stand by their part-time referees and let the call stand.

And you know what? If that was their decision 100 percent of the time, fine. At least there is some consistency there. But unfortunately, that’s not the case.

A perfect example of the flaws of the new system was seen in the Saints vs. Panthers game. Yes, it happened to New Orleans once again.

A big catch by Jared Cook in a key moment of the game was negated by an offensive interference call. Head coach Sean Payton challenged the play.

In watching the replay, there was nothing ambiguous about the call. There was no gray area. It was clear as day that there was no offensive pass interference.

Still, the play stood as called. But it wasn’t over there.

Late in the game, the Saints stopped the Panthers on a huge goal-line stand. Kyle Allen’s third-down pass was out of reach of receiver Jarius Wright, and they were forced to kick a field goal.

But Panther head coach Ron Rivera challenged the play, claiming Saints defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson interfered with Wright.

The call was reversed. The officials determined there was interference, and the Panthers were given a first down.

Did Gardner-Johnson technically interfere with Wright? Yes. But was reversing the call and flagging him for interference consistent with what we’ve seen in the league all year? Absolutely not.

Heck, it wasn’t even consistent with what we saw earlier in the game. Cook’s offensive pass interference call was much more egregious, but yet, that call was not changed.

We’ve seen far worse non-interference calls during the year that were challenged by coaches and never reversed.

And therein lies the problem. The NFL keeps moving the goal posts on us.

What is interference one week is not in another. There is no consistency.

The only thing that is consistent is the ineptitude of officiating in the NFL.