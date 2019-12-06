Because the election will be held in 2020 for the city offices, no special election will be called to fill his seat.

Plaquemine Selectman Michael "Mickey" Rivet announced that he has submitted his resignation from the Plaquemine Board of Selectmen due to health reasons.

Rivet, who is now 75, had served on the Board as representative of District 4 for 15 years.

"I enjoyed working with all of the mayors and the board members through the years, but my health has declined, and I feel it is time to step down," Rivet said.

He suffered a stroke in 2016. While he has participated in city meetings and helped his district since the stoke, he has also faced continuing health issues.

"We are sorry to see Mickey step down, but understand that his health is the priority at this time. We thank him for his dedicated service to his constituents and to the City of Plaquemine," said Mayor Edwin "Ed" Reeves, Jr.

Contributed by the City of Plaquemine