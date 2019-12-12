Ascension Mobile is scheduled for Thursday, December 19, 2019, from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m., at the Lemann Center Pavilion, 2162 Thibaut Drive, Donaldsonville.

Ascension Parish President Kenny Matassa announced today that parish government will partner with the Greater Baton Rouge Food bank for a free food distribution.

Ascension Mobile, as the program is called, will provide enough food to serve 400 families. The distribution is not based on need, and will be first come-first served. The only requirement to receive the distribution is to be a resident of Ascension Parish. Those seeking a food distribution should be prepared to show proof of residency.

Ascension Mobile is scheduled for Thursday, December 19, 2019, from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m., at the Lemann Center Pavilion, 2162 Thibaut Drive, Donaldsonville.

The mobile will be conducted as a drive through; participants do not get out of their vehicles. From Marchand Drive (Highway 3089), drivers should turn onto Church Street, take a right onto Clay Street, and be routed through the Lemann Center parking lot. From the Lemann lot, cars will be directed to the Pavilion.

Only one distribution per car is allowed; multiple families in one vehicle will be served only once. When cars reach the distribution point, the product will be loaded in the vehicle for them.

For more information, contact the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank at 225-359-9940.

Contributed by Ascension Parish Government