A performance of Disney's "The Little Mermaid Jr." is open to the public at East Ascension High School's Cafetorium Thursday, December 12, Friday December 13, and Saturday December 14 at 7 p.m. $10 for adults and $5 ages 3-17, ages 2 and under free.

Disney's "The Little Mermaid Jr." is playing at East Ascension High School starting on December 12, 2019 at 7 p.m. for three performances through December 14, 2019.

The 75-minute musical is based on the 2008 Broadway production and the 1989 animated feature film. The East Ascension High School Choral Department cast contains approximately 50 students led by Choir Director, Mrs. Erin Perdue Brownfield.

"I remember watching this show for the first time when I was nine years old, and I was captivated," Mrs. Perdue said. "This has always been one of my favorite shows because it's just so much fun! The students have fallen in love with it as much as I have, and all of their hard work certainly shows that."

This classic Disney title contains all of the songs from the Academy Award-winning animated feature film as well as three new songs from the Broadway show. "The Little Mermaid Jr." takes place in a magical kingdom beneath the sea, where a beautiful young mermaid named Ariel longs to leave her ocean home to live in the world above. But first, she'll have to defy her father, the king of the sea, escape the clutches of an evil sea witch, and convince a prince that she's the girl with the perfect voice.

This musical brings in funds for our program to run the rest of the school year. This year we are in need of new uniforms. Donations of any size are accepted! Hope to see you at our show! If you have any questions, please contact Erin Perdue Brownfield at erin.perdue@apsb.org.

Contributed by East Ascension High School