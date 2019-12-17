"It's for a great cause . . . every one of us in this room has someone we know, someone we love, affected by cancer," said Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre.

Local law enforcement agencies allowed deputies and officers to grow out their facial hair during November for a great cause.

The Ascension, Saint James, Lafourche, and East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Offices participated in No Shave November to raise money in support of the American Cancer Society. The Police Departments that participated belonged to Gonzales, Port Fourchon Harbor, Lockport, Thibodaux, and Golden Meadow.

This year marked the fourth year that the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office participated in this particular fundraiser. Since they started, the amount of money raised has continued to grow each year.

"It's for a great cause . . . every one of us in this room has someone we know, someone we love, affected by cancer," said Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre.

This year the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office raised $3,223 dollars, and the Gonzales Police Department raised 1,000 dollars.

The total amount raised from every participating department was $20,911 dollars. Over $10,000 dollars came from the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office alone.

"This is incredible. We are completely blown away of all your efforts and dedication to this," said Erin Viguerie, with the American Cancer Society.

The American Cancer Society's overall mission is to make the world cancer free. Some of the ways they are working toward this goal are conducting research, providing support for patients, and sharing expert information and resources.

Their website includes a reference for the many fundraising and volunteer opportunities available in supporting cancer research.