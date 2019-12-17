ROSEPINE – Coming off a Class B State Championship last season, Hicks has picked up where it left off, getting out to a 21-0 start.

The Lady Pirates led wire-to-wire in their 71-37 win over Rosepine Tuesday night at Rosepine High School.

"Every team we play, I tell them that we are there to give them our best on both ends of the court," Hicks head coach Mike Charrier said. "Tonight, we had quite a few turnovers and didn't win the battle on the boards, but we will take an ugly win over a pretty loss any day.

Every victory for Hicks has been by double digits this season, and Charrier enjoys seeing the growth in his whole team.

"This is probably the finest group of girls I've ever had the privilege to coach," he said. "When you have a team like this that can handle the ball, shoot the 3, win the battle in the paint and execute, it's a lot of fun. On the coaching side, it's kind of challenging. Two years ago, we were just trying to win a game. These kids have put in the time and effort, and we're trying to not lose a game.

"We talked today about being self motivated. People that play at a high level consistently find a way to motivate themselves. I tell them that the biggest opponent they have every day is themselves. You can't lead many unless you can lead yourself."

Rosepine falls to 6-7 on the year, but first-year head coach CT Kiely is happy with the effort his team is giving.

"I've been proud about how hard we've been playing," he said. "We struggled to score, but our energy and tempo is always there. We struggle shooting the basketball and have been averaging 22-25 percent from the field. It's just our Achille's heel right now."

The Lady Pirates has three players in double figures and eight players record points.

"These girls have invested a lot time in basketball," Charrier said. "Their skill level has shown that people – at camps or their moms and dads – have invested a lot of time in them. Not only is good as a coach that you can execute different offensive and defensive schemes, but you can see the supporting cast behind them that can give quality minutes.

Hicks got out to a 16-0 lead to start the game, capped off with a layup by forward Lauren Quinn.

Rosepine got on the board with a pair of free throws by Taylor Farris, and the Lady Eagles trailed 18-8 at the end of the first quarter.

Midway through the second quarter, Hicks guard Rivers Day hit a 3 to make it 40-19 as the Lady Pirates took a 43-25 lead into the break.

Hicks went on a 10-3 run to start the third period to pull away for the win.

Day and Chloe Wilbanks each finished with 17 points, and Quinn added 16 and 11 rebounds.

Addison Fruge led Rosepine with 12 points, and Ferris added 11 points.

"They see the big picture and what we are trying to get to," Kiely said. "Coach (Gerald) Lewis and I are big on big picture. Introducing kids to a new program is always tough in the first year. It's totally different stuff than last year. We'll get there one day.

"The teams we have lost to are really good teams. Hicks is one of the top four or five teams in the state of Louisiana. They shoot the ball so well and play with pace."