The Golden Nugget Casino Resort in Lake Charles will have a special concert for classic rock fans on Dec. 27.

Foghat will be live in concert and ready to rock Southwest Louisiana. Drummer and founding member of the band Roger Earl spoke about the concert and expressed his excitement to play in Louisiana again.

“Louisiana is one of my favorite states to visit,” Earl said. “So many greats came from Louisiana. Legends like Jerry Lee Lewis, came from there. It’s always a good time.”Jerry Lee Lewis had a big impact on Earl from a young age. During his youth in Hounslow (West London), music was a big part of his life from an early age. Then one day Earl’s father introduced him to ‘Great Balls of Fire’ by Jerry Lee Lewis, and Earl was an instant fan. It was at a Jerry Lee Lewis concert in 1960 that Earl knew that he wanted to be a musician. Earl would become one of the founding members of Foghat in 1971. The band has put out platinum albums such as Fool For the City, which features their signature hit “Slow Ride.”

“It was always about the music with this band,” Earl said. “We recorded the songs we wanted to. We always recorded the way we wanted to.”

Foghat’s show in Lake Charles is their last stop of 2019 and Earl expressed that those in attendance are in for something special.

“This is the last date of the year, and we are ready to play,” Earl said. “The band is as good as it’s been in 30 years. Get ready to boogie your boot heels away. We are also going to be taking a few requests.”

Earl has mentioned that touring has changed since the old days, and is easier now than it was back then. “Back in the day we’d be on the road 365 days a year,” Earl said. “When I’d get back home my kids would say to my wife ‘Who is that strange man in bed with you, mummy?”

He noted that now the band predominantly plays on the weekends and fly to most places. Earl said: “Now we’re busy on the weekends but we have time during the week to eat, go fishing, and do what we want. Life is pretty good now.”

Earl expressed how grateful he was to the fans over the years. He said that the band has seen more young fans show up to the shows, which meant a lot to him. “The fans have been fantastic,” Earl said. “It’s nice to see some young fans at the shows too.”

To conclude the interview Roger Earl sent a message out to the fans: “Stay safe out there and have fun. Stay safe while your having fun. Have fun while you’re staying safe. Do it in whichever order you want. Happy Christmas and Merry New Year.”

For more information on the show, and to get tickets, log on to www.goldennugget.com.