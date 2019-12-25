Since January 16, 2019, the Leesville Daily Leader has printed 57 articles containing Vernon Parish history from the Spanish Period to the Vietnam War.

If you missed an article and would like it reproduced please send a self-addressed, stamped envelope along with the date and title of the article and I will promptly send it to you. Send your request to: Stanley Fletcher, 351 Section Line Road, Leesville, Louisiana, 71446 or email: fletcher502@yahoo.com.

The 57 articles with date and title are:

January 16 - Vernon Parish's First Landowners, 1784-1819;

January 23 - Vernon Parish's Outlaws, 1791-1844;

January 25 - Battle of the Bulge;

January 30 & February 3 - The Neutral Strip, 1803 - 1821;

February 3 - World War I Black Heroes;

February 6 - Nathan Bland, U.S. Dept. of State;

February 6 - Outlaws of the Neutral Strip;

February 13 - Vernon Parish and the War of 1812;

February 20 - Free Masonry in Vernon Parish;

February 27 - Slavery in Anacocounty, 1860 (East Vernon Parish);

March 6 - Slavery in Many Ward, 1860 (West Vernon Parish);

March 13 - Antebellum Communities in Vernon Parish; Non-print - Sabine River Ferries;

March 20 - Visionary Women of Vernon Parish, Part One;

March 27 - Visionary Women of Vernon Parish, Part Two;

April 3 - The Steamboat Neches Belle;

April 10 - Antebellum Education in Vernon Parish;

April 17 - Antebellum Circuit Preachers of Vernon Parish;

April 24 - Antebellum Routes of Vernon Parish;

May 1 - The Civil War, A Parish Divided;

May 8 - Response to May 1 Civil War Article;

May 15 - Vernon Parish Civil War Units, 1 of 2;

May 22 - Vernon Parish Civil War Units, 2 of 2;

May 26 - Vernon Parish's War Fatalities;

May 26 - Memorial Day, The Never-Ending Task;

May 29 - The Gilbert Bass Letters;

June 5 - Vernon Parish, D-Day to Berlin;

June 12 - 1871, The Birth of Vernon Parish;

June 19 - Vernon Parish's First Government, 1 of 2;

June 26 - Vernon Parish's First Government, 2 of 2; July 3 - The Rawhide Fight;

July 10 - The Westport Fight;

July 17 - Early Schools of Vernon Parish;

July 17 - Vernon Parish's Carpetbaggers;

July 24 - Postbellum Churches of Vernon Parish;

July 24 - Postbellum Roads of Vernon Parish;

July 31 - Early Railroads and Railroad Communities;

August 7 - Vernon Parish's Postbellum Police Jury;

August 14 - Vernon Parish's Lumber Mills;

August 21 - Leesville's Mayors, 1 of 2; August 28 - Leesville's Mayors, 2 of 2;

September 4 - Vernon Parish's Twentieth Century Schools;

September 11 - Vernon Parish's Twentieth Century Churches;

September 18 - New Llano;

September 25 - World War I, 1 of 2;

October 2 - World War I, 2 of 2;

October 9 - Vernon Parish's CCC Camps, 1933-1942;

October 16 - Fullerton Sawmill, 1907-1927;

October 23 - Kisatchie National Forest;

October 30 - The Louisiana Maneuvers;

November 6 - The History of Ft. Polk;

November 13 - Ft. Polk and Peason Ridge Landowners, 1 of 2;

November 22 - Ft. Polk and Peason Ridge Landowners, 2 of 2;

November 29 - Vernon Parish Goes to War, 1941-1945;

December 4 - Operation Sagebrush;

December 11 - Vernon Parish's Forgotten War (Korean War);

December 18 - Vernon Parish's Vietnam War Fatalities.

I learned a lot about Vernon Parish. I hope you did to. I look forward to 2020. I am researching the communities of Vernon Parish, past and present. Any input would be appreciated. You have my address. My phone number is 337-537-0762.

I wish you a merry Christmas and a happy New Year. I hope they bring joy to you and your family.