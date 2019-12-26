AMERISAFE’s 2019 food drive was a hit with all departments participating. The company held a food drive where the winning department was awarded the honor of delivering the items to a local charity. The food drive was so successful they were able to split the donations between God’s Food Box and Soul Soup Kitchen. Soul Soup Kitchen is an outreach ministry that provides dinner, every day, free of charge to help those in the community who are experiencing financial burdens, low or fixed incomes or no incomes. God’s Food Box is a local, non-profit that helps families in need throughout the year, especially during the holiday season. The Sales, Safety, Marketing, and Policy Services Team collaborated together to win the food drive as they stocked their area with a variety of food items. AMERISAFE’s food drive embodies the spirit of its employees – eager to serve their community and give back to those in need during the holiday season.