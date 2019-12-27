The following was obtained from the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office the week ending December 19 and does not reflect guilt or innocence.

December 12

Teston, Rodney Joseph, 31, 38459 CAMP DR, PRAIRIEVILLE, Theft less than $1,000

Gibson, Kendrick Kendell, 37, 3038 HWY 1 S, DONALDSONVILLE, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

Carpenter, Jason, 34, 44499 HWY 42, PRAIRIEVILLE, Domestic abuse aggravated assault, Aggravated Assault with a Firearm (Felony), Aggravated Assault with a Firearm (Felony)

Moland, Jermaine, 36, 800 E SOUTH FORT DR, Springfield, MO, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Driver must be Licensed, Running a Red Light W/Accident, Hit and Run Driving; Death or Serious Bodily Injury (Felony)

Jones, Samantha Renee, 36, 526 SEVENTH ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Hold for Other Agency, Entry on or Remaining in Places or on Land after being Forbidden, Theft less than $1,000

Loland, Damian Matthew, 18, 120 COON RD, Pierre Part, Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile (Felony), Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile (Felony)

Braud, Donna M, 56, 15035 HWY 431, PRAIRIEVILLE, Domestic Abuse Battery

Terry, Timothy Stuart, Jr, 32, 39345 OCEANVIEW AVE, PRAIRIEVILLE, Violations of Protective Orders

Turner, Diamonique, 19, 2295 HWY 1 S, DONALDSONVILLE, Simple Assault, Telephone Communications/ Improper Language/ Harassment

Hanks, Kori, 37, 121 AINSLEY DR, Thibodaux, Use of Certain Wireless Telecommunications Devices for Text Messaging Prohibited, Operating a Vehicle while under Suspension for Certain Prior Offenses, Reckless Operation

December 13

McClard, Shaun, 40, 22417 TEAL ST, Maurapas, Violations of registration provisions, Evidence of Motor Vehicle Liability Security Contained in Vehicle, Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Maher, William J, 39, 42350 CHURCHPOINT RD, GONZALES, Simple Assault, Domestic Abuse Battery

Aultman, Alfred D, 55, 10033 CLARK RD 16, GEISMAR, Hit and Run Driving

Johnson, Amber D, 31, 44121 FLAMINGO ST, SORRENTO, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Aggravated Assault with a Firearm (Felony)

Earl, Angela Rene, 40, 7036 MORAN RD, GONZALES, Aggravated Assault with a Firearm (Felony), Resisting an Officer

Earl, Wilbert, III, 34, 7036 MORAN RD, GONZALES, Entry on or Remaining in Places or on Land after being Forbidden, Disturbing the peace / Simple Assault, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Possession of Firearm by Person Convicted of Certain Felonies, Aggravated Assault with a Firearm (Felony)

Deleon, Brenden, 24, 3753 SOLEDAD AVE, BATON ROUGE, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule V CDS, Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor), Criminal Trespass/ All Other Offenses, False Certificates, Resisting an Officer, Driver must be Licensed , Maximum Speed Limit

Batiste, Dwayne J, 29, 1107 MILL ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Williams, Quentin McCoy, 36, 107 CARRIAGE WAY, Thibodaux, Parole Violation, Theft less than $1,000

Williams, Marcus Dean, 26, 2215 S EDWARD AVE, GONZALES, Theft $1k but less than $5k (Felony), Traffic-control Signals, Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended, Operating motorcycles on roadways laned for traffic, Examination of Applicants Required; Classes of License, When passing on the right is permitted, Reckless Operation, Vehicle License Required, Aggravated Flight from an Officer (Felony)

Falcon, Stephen John, Jr, 24, 5505 MARTIN LUTHER KING PKWY, Carville, Disturbing the peace / Language/ Disorderly Conduct, Domestic Abuse Battery

Brooks, Frank S, IV, 30, 114 PINE ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Possession of Mariuana; 3rd or more (Felony)

Dupaty, Conwiser, 41, 135 DORSEYVILLE LN, BELLE ROSE, Theft $1k but less than $5k (Felony)

Riley, Kevin Paul, Jr, 18, 38072 HENRY RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Theft less than $1,000

December 14

Brock, Jeremy W, 34, 40396 ALBERT AVE, PRAIRIEVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Violations of Protective Orders

Johnson, Jared Keith, 33, 1055 ELIZABETH DR, Baton Rouge, Theft less than $1,000

Hamilton, Dwayne Alfred, 37, 13101 DEPEN ST, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Possession of Alcoholic Beverages in Motor Vehicles, Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended, Proper Equipment Required on Vehicles; display of plate, No Motor Vehicle Insurance, Criminal Trespass/Trespassing of Real Property, Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor), Flight from an officer (Misdemeanor)

Bell, James Ezeff, 37, 910 NOLAN ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Domestic Abuse Battery

Ezeff, Brenda Lee, 56, 910 NOLAN ST B, DONALDSONVILLE, Resisting an Officer

Ford, Ragan, 27, 42427 NORWOOD RD, GONZALES, Contraband Defined; Certain Activities Regarding Contraband in Penal Institutions Prohibited; Possession of a Schedule I CDS, Entry on or Remaining in Places or on Land after being Forbidden

Lively, Amanda, 31, 11056 AIRLINE HWY, GONZALES, Entry on or Remaining in Places or on Land after being Forbidden

December 15

Miles, Tameka Marie, 35, 15409 ROY ROGERS RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Simple Battery

Jackson, Darren Tarvelle, 35, 319 E VERNA ST, GONZALES, Surety, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Martinez, Geizi, 28, 2300 HAMBURG ST, Brownsville, TX, PROPER EQUIPMENT REQUIRED ON VEHICLES; UNSAFE VEHICLES" = 32:53A, Careless Operation, Hit and Run Driving, Operating while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor)

Ricks, Danny S, 37, 219 E RAILROAD ST, GONZALES, Bond Revocation, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Criminal Trespass/ All Other Offenses

Simpson, Lauren Ansley, 32, 43116 PINEWOOD AVE, PRAIRIEVILLE, Entry on or Remaining in Places or on Land after being Forbidden, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of a Schedule I CDS, State Probation Violation, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Theft less than $1,000

Bankston, Marion Elizabeth, 35, 40499 NOAH RD, Gonzales, Theft less than $1,000

Crespo, Lisa, 51, 18726 JEFFERSON HWY, BATON ROUGE, Theft less than $1,000

December 16

Belton, Clifton, 59, 3057 ELGON ST, BATON ROUGE, In For Court

Bridges, William Lee, 30, 27077 VAMPRAN, MAUREPAS, In For Court

Million, Edward Gene, 55, 710 W TOBEY AVE, GONZALES, Disturbing the peace / Drunkenness

Gregoire, Douglas J, 55, 17255 RUE VLG, PRAIRIEVILLE, Disturbing the peace / Drunkenness, Disturbing the peace / Simple Assault

Waguespack, Alex, 19, 712 N, EZIORE, Gramercy, Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile (Felony)

Cooper, Elijah, 28, 8180 KINGSVIEW, ST JAMES, In For Court, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Claiborne, Brandon Elias, 21, 182 WHISPERING PINES DR., Buffalo, SC, Violations of Protective Orders, Violations of Protective Orders, Violations of Protective Orders

Musco, Micheala, 20, 20602 HWY 1 LOT 1, Golden Meadow, Domestic Abuse Battery

Phillips, Bret Michael, 29, 14227 MIRE RD, GONZALES, Simple Criminal Damage to Property < $1000 (Misdemeanor), Resisting a Police Officer with Force or Violence, Domestic Abuse Battery

Gomez, Jorge Hernandez, 53, 0000 OAK MEADOW, GONZALES, Hold for Other Agency, Disturbing the peace / Drunkenness, Criminal Trespass/Trespassing of Real Property

Alford, Chelcie Marie, 27, 43034 PEE WEE RD, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Simple Criminal Damage to Property < $1000 (Misdemeanor)

Harbiston, David A, 39, 1048 LOT C28, BREAUX BRIDGE, Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic, Maximum Speed Limit, Operating while Intoxicated; 2nd (Misdemeanor)

Lambert, Jashon Phillip, 48, 13327 HWY 431, ST AMANT, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Unauthorized Entry of a Place of Business, Theft over $25k (Felony), Simple Criminal Damage to Property < $1000 (Misdemeanor)

Franco, Elder, 28, 41004 VILLA CT N, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant , Domestic Abuse Battery

December 17

Rubio, Maria De La Cruz, 26, 41004 VILLA CT N, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Domestic Abuse Battery

Blackwood, Michael R, 62, 15903 EASTCAPE DR, Webster, TX, Possession of Alcoholic Beverages in Motor Vehicles, Careless Operation, Operating while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor)

Brewer, David A, 48, 13030 HWY 1146, DERIDDER, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

Held, Benjamin J, 38, 12508 WYNDY AVE, BATON ROUGE, False Imprisonment, Simple Criminal Damage to Property $1k to $50k (Felony), Simple Criminal Damage to Property < $1000 (Misdemeanor), Battery of a dating partner, Home Invasion (Battery)

Lewis, Keon D, 18, 217 E ROOSEVELT ST, GONZALES, Simple Assault

Morton, Eric Richard, 38, 323 CHATEAU JON DR, DENHAM SPRINGS, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Theft less than $1,000, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia

Harvey, Jamie Kentrell, 26, 14447 OAK MEADOW ST, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Scivicque, Kayla Rae, 35, 43093 HWY 621, GONZALES, Theft less than $1,000

Weaver, Ashley Dawn, 36, 43264 MOODY DIXON RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Simple Criminal Damage to Property < $1000 (Misdemeanor), Theft less than $1,000

Weaver, Kerry Lynn, 36, 43264 MOODY DIXON RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Simple Criminal Damage to Property < $1000 (Misdemeanor), Theft less than $1,000

Rose, Heather Lynn, 44, 17944 JACK ALLEN RD, LIVINGSTON, Battery of a dating partner

Turner, Charles A, 32, 118 BELLE POINT, NAPOLEONVILLE, In For Court

Wilson, Tiaghie Anice, 20, 6188 DJUANNA DR, Baton Rouge, Aggravated Obstruction of a Highway of Commerce, Reckless Operation, Aggravated Flight from an Officer (Felony), Resisting an Officer, Traffic-control Signals

December 18

Wilson, Lionel, Jr, 41, 15509 SHIRLEY DR, PRAIRIEVILLE, Registration; Commercial Vehicles; Expired Plate, Improper Display of Temporary License Plate, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

Mejia, Dunia, 31, 5750 FLORIDA BLVD 40, BATON ROUGE, Driver must be Licensed, No Seat Belt, Child Passenger Restraint System, Resisting an Officer, When Lighted Lamps are Required

Briggs, Cory James, 29, 645 KERRELL VIDRINE RD, VILLE PLATTE, Reckless Operation, Operating while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor)

Elwood, Jessica Lee, 27, 12168 GRIFFITH RD, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

Polanco-Hurtado, Junior Alexander, 20, 2611 BERNWOOD DR, Baton Rouge, Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile (Felony), Parks Rules and Regulations

Thurman, Javetta Monique, 29, 18127 RIVER LANDING DR, PRAIRIEVILLE, Injuring Public Records, Government benefits fraud, Theft over $25k (Felony)

Wheeler, Don Madison, Jr, 41, 18127 RIVER LANDING DR, PRAIRIEVILLE, Government benefits fraud, Injuring Public Records, Theft $5000 but less than $25k (Felony)

Bruno, Dylan M, 21, 41028 TURO LN, GONZALES, Theft less than $1,000

Nelson, James William, 50, 16969 OLD HAMMOND RD, Baton Rouge, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction