Troop D of the Louisiana State Police has reported a fatal crash that occurred in Beauregard Parish.

At the time of this writing, the LSP suspect impairment is the cause of the New Year’s Day crash.

The LSP released the following statement:

On January 1, 2020, shortly after 8:30 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of LA Hwy 110 and Beehive Loop in Beauregard Parish. The crash ultimately took the life of 56-year-old Brett J. Burns of Walker.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the crash occurred as Burns was traveling westbound on LA Hwy 110 in a 2015 Chevrolet pickup truck. Burns failed to properly negotiate a left hand curve and ran off the right side of the roadway. After leaving the roadway, his vehicle struck an embankment and vaulted over the roadway before coming to rest in a ditch.

Burns sustained serious injuries as a result of the crash and was transported to a Lake Charles area hospital, where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries. Impairment on the part of Burns is suspected to be a factor in the crash. A toxicology sample was obtained from the driver and will be submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

As 2020 begins, please take a moment to put the safety of you and your loved ones ahead of everything else. Motorists will be reminded that alcohol and other drugs have many effects on the body.

Alcohol and other drugs can impair visual ability, alter sense of time and space, impair fine motor skills needed to operate a motor vehicle, and decrease reaction times. Just one drink may cause these effects.

Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead and designate a sober driver. Not doing so can have deadly consequences.

Troop D has investigated 1 fatal crash resulting in 1 death.