Fitness franchise opens in Gonzales establishing environment where everyone is an athlete

D1 Training, a leading fitness concept that utilizes the five basic tenets of athletic-based training to help people of all ages achieve their sport and fitness goals, will be opening in Gonzales. Located at 2733 W. Outfitters Drive, the new training center will open to the public on January 1.

In celebration of the Ascension location's grand opening, community members are invited to meet the team for a grand opening event January 18 complete with local vendors and a Zybek demonstration. D1 Ascension will be a SAT (Standard Athletic Testing) site for Zybek, the system used at the NFL combine as well as others for 10 years. The event will test overall athleticism and provide a full report on results with comparisons to other athletes in the same age group while providing metrics for improvement moving forward.

The Ascension D1 Training location is owned by Eric Bascom and his business partners who will join a vast group of existing D1 Training franchisees and ownership including professional athletes such as Super Bowl MVP Von Miller, Tim Tebow, Michael Oher, Chris Paul and Peyton Manning. This location will be operated by Eric Bascom, the general manager, and Blake Hill, the head training and conditioning coach. Well-suited for success in the fitness space, Air Force veteran Hill has trained and guided fellow service men and women while on the Shreveport Air Force Base. Both Hill and Bascom are Certified Personal Trainers who will work to ensure proper development and implementation of D1 training.

"It is a real honor having the opportunity to team up with D1 and offer Ascension's community members and premier athletes access to top notch athletic training in a nationally recognized program," said Hill. "Providing community members and professional athletes a mutually beneficial space to train really shows the diverse, one of a kind atmosphere D1 Training provides."

Catering to everyone with a goal – youth athletes looking to improve their skills and earn scholarships, "weekend warriors," or anyone hoping to shed some weight or improve their fitness, professional athletes in search of a place to stay in peak condition – the class-based schedule and one-on-one training at D1 veers from typical gyms and creates an opportunity for everyone to train for their individual goals.

"Eric, Blake and the new Ascension D1 Training location will be an excellent addition to our organization," said Dan Murphy, Chief Operating Officer of D1 Training. "The Ascension location will bring a one of a kind training experience and energy to the community and help them realize everyone can be an athlete."

D1 Ascension will also work with former LSU Tiger and National Champion Jacob Hester and other local well known athletes to hosts camps, clinics and other special events.

All D1 Training locations offer five age-based programs including Rookie (ages 7-11), Developmental (ages 12-14), Prep (ages 15-18), Boot Camp (adults), and Strength Training (adults). Each fitness program is based on the five athletic-based training tenets: dynamic warm-up, performance series, strength program, core and conditioning, and cool down. To ensure athletes are on track to meet sport and fitness goals, every eight weeks, new workouts are created by D1’s National Training Panel, led by Bartholomew, optimized for desired results. Outside of group workouts, D1 Training offers one-on-one training with world-class coaches which has been utilized by professional and Olympic athletes. D1 also offers team athletic training and small group classes, and can even replace or add to PE programs.

D1 Training currently has more than 27 performance centers open with 99 additional locations in development. Anticipating nearly 40 new franchise agreements signed by 2020 the brand expects more than 100 locations operating in the next three years.

For more information on D1 Training and franchise opportunities, please visit https://www.d1sportstraining.com/ and https://www.d1franchise.com.

Contributed by D1 Training