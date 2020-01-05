Nonetheless, "When a person can handle his/her adversity in stride, they will glide into the happiness that he/she wants."

In school, before we had the actual test our teachers gave us a pre-test. This pre-test served as a gauge in determining either how we are going to fare on the actual test or what skills we need to hone in order to pass the actual test.

God is the same way in observing whether or not we are ready to receive his blessings. For instance, God will test us with a challenge to see whether or not we will sacrifice the desires of the challenge for the request we have asked of him.

Righteousness, remembrance, and resiliency are three things that are needed to pass the actual test from using the pre-test.

The first thing that is needed to pass the actual test from using the pre-test is righteousness. God loves honesty. Therefore, "When people exhibit righteous efforts and their efforts yield disappointing results, God will reward them later." – Pastor Wilbert J. Wilson, I.

No one should feel ostracized when receiving disappointing results applying appropriate actions.

Furthermore, "Obedience sets the stage for blessings to occur." – Pastor Wilbert J. Wilson, I.

Another thing that is needed to pass the actual test from using the pre-test is remembrance. Remembering concepts is needed to succeed in life.

God wants people to depend on him for memorization purposes. It can be challenging in not knowing the outcome of certain situations when relying on faith in God. Nevertheless, "When God installs skills in a person, then it is up to him to assist he/she to perform.” – Pastor Wilbert J. Wilson, I.

The final thing that is needed to pass the actual test from using the pre-test is resiliency.

"Resiliency rewards" – Pastor Wilbert J. Wilson, I. "People who are able to rebound from their disappointments will be compensated." – Pastor Wilbert J. Wilson, I.

Struggles are never pretty.

Nonetheless, "When a person can handle his/her adversity in stride, they will glide into the happiness that he/she wants." – Pastor Wilbert J. Wilson, I.

Things that are needed to pass the actual test from using the pre-test are righteousness, remembrance, and resiliency. Experiencing setbacks can be disappointing. Not knowing if you will ever reach a goal that your heart desires can be frustrating.

On the contrary, "A heart that is willing to show resiliency in adversity will experience immediate happiness." – Pastor Wilbert J. Wilson, I.

"Success will come to those who want it." – Pastor Wilbert J. Wilson, I.

Be Blessed.

