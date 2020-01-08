Just recently, the Baton Rouge area All-Metro squads were released, and nine players from Ascension Parish made the cut.

Although the high-school football season is long gone, parish standouts continue to receive accolades for their stellar play during the year.

The team that had the most selections was Dutchtown. Five Griffins were a part of the 4A/5A squad.

The Griffins had a great bounce-back season in 2019. After finishing just 5-5 last year, Dutchtown went 7-3 during the regular season and hosted a first-round playoff game. Unfortunately for the Griffins, they were upset by Ruston.

In 2018, Dutchtown's offense averaged just 18 points per game. But this season, that average jumped all the way up to 37 points per contest.

Much of this offensive resurgence was due to the superb season of scintillating sophomore running Dylan Sampson. Sampson rushed for more than 1,800 yards and 20 touchdowns. That was good enough to make him first-team all-district and Parish Offensive MVP.

The track star also made the All-Metro first team.

Paving the way all season for Sampson was senior offensive lineman Riley Lawrence. Lawrence was also a first-team All-Metro selection.

Two Dutchtown defensive players made the first squad.

Senior Johmel Jolla, Jr. made it at linebacker. Jolla recently signed with Nicholls. Also, senior defensive back Logan Scott made the first team.

Griffins special teams were also represented on the All-Metro team. Senior punter Cohen Parent made the first-team squad. Parent was also a first-team all-district and All-Parish selection as both a punter and a kicker.

The East Ascension Spartans had two players make All-Metro--one on offense and another on defense.

The Spartans had the best season of the three parish squads in District 5-5A. East Ascension finished the regular season with an 8-2 record and ended the year as the league runner-up for the second straight season.

The Spartans again beat both Dutchtown and St. Amant and hosted a first-round playoff game. There, they defeated Terrebonne. It was their fourth straight first-round victory.

However, East Ascension’s season ended on the road with a 21-13 defeat against Ruston.

On offense, senior wide receiver Steven McBride made the All-Metro first team. McBride finished the year with just under 1,000 yards receiving and 12 touchdowns.

He is a Kansas signee.

Defensively, senior linebacker Javon Carter made the first team. Carter was also the District 5-5A Defensive MVP, along with the Parish Defensive MVP.

He is a Grambling State signee.

Finally, two Ascension Catholic players made the 1A-3A All-Metro first unit.

The Bulldogs won the District 7-1A title this season, and in the process, completed their first undefeated regular season in more than 50 years.

They reached the state quarterfinals, before losing to Southern Lab.

Making the All-Metro first team was senior running back Jai Williams. Williams again rushed for more than 1,400 yards, and he scored more than 20 touchdowns. In doing so, he set the new school record for most career touchdowns, which was previously held by his father, Germaine.

This was all good enough to make Williams the All-Metro Outstanding Offensive Player.

Also making the All-Metro first team for Ascension Catholic was senior offensive lineman Nick Hilliard.